In a presentation to the Fergus Falls City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 19, architect Bill Hickey with Collaborative Design Group, reported that the ongoing Regional Treatment Center (RTC) Reuse Master Plan study has reached two major conclusions. First, while affected by lack of occupancy, age, and deferred maintenance, the Kirkbride is structurally sound. Second, based on analysis of reuse options suggested by the community and recommended by the RTC Reuse Master Plan Advisory Committee, the most viable option is to redevelop and retrofit the Kirkbride’s east and west wings for housing. The analysis of options found that uses most suitable for the central tower complex would include ancillary and supportive functions, that could be identified once housing redevelopment had been implemented.
Hickey’s first finding on the structural integrity of the Kirkbride was supported by a room-by-room survey and assessment that was conducted by his firm in November 2020.
He reported that attributes of the building’s construction include a robust and sound, composite structural system of masonry, steel, wood and clay tile. The structural system contributes to the building’s mass, positive thermal inertia, and acoustic qualities and would make renovation and repair comparatively easy. He also reported that a number of
Kirkbride features remain intact including extensive and attractive tile work, access to sunlight, and views. He noted that parts of the building interior have been significantly altered over time and do not appear to have retained Historic Integrity, which would result in there being fewer constraints for interior renovations and alterations.
Hickey’s assessment found that water damage had taken place in limited sections of the building, principally the small portion of the west detached wing that has a flat roof. Water damage in this section extends from the third floor down to the lower level. He went on to comment, however, that roof damage is a typical concern for a building in this situation and is not unusual. The roof is an example of where deferred maintenance has resulted in damage that need not have occurred.
Janna King with Economic Development Services has done extensive work investigating the feasibility of reuses that could be redeveloped at the RTC. In her report to City Council, it was stated that one of the community’s top choices, a post-traumatic stress disorder and brain disorder treatment facility would not be viable. The community’s other top choice was housing, and this option is promising.
According to King, recent housing studies completed for the area show there is a growing demand for housing in Fergus Falls and Otter Tail County, and the supply, to date, has not kept pace. She identified a number of factors that support the conclusion that meeting housing demand would be a viable option, including:
• Significant population growth in three age groups: 35 to 44, 65 to 74, and 75 to 84.
• A need to provide additional senior housing to free up existing housing stock for younger families.
• Pent up demand for additional market rate units in Fergus Falls and Otter Tail County, where out of 632 units surveyed in the primary market area, only 23 were vacant. This represents a 3.6% vacancy rate, which is below the market equilibrium rate of 5%.
• A 48% of renter households in Fergus Falls and the remainder of Otter Tail County pay more than 30% of their income in rent
King explained that meeting housing demand at the Kirkbride would be in keeping with goals the city identified in its 2019 Fergus Falls housing task force report.
• Goal 1: Increase the available housing inventory of both new and existing housing units in Fergus
Falls.
• Goal 2: Support affordable housing for all.
• Goal 3: Maintain the homes we have.
• Goal 4: Promote housing resources and development opportunities.
As reported by Hickey and King, next steps for the master plan study are: further exploration of housing options for the Kirkbride and development of a conceptual plan, including implementation steps.
Optional housing types that will be considered are listed below, in no priority order.
• Market-rate housing.
• Affordable housing.
• Low income housing.
• Mixed income housing.
• Senior housing.
• Supportive housing.
• Veterans housing.
Additional information about the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center and the reuse master plan study can be found by visiting the city’s website at www.ci.fergus-falls.mn.us/rtc.
