New to the Fergus Falls community is A Center for the Arts’ (AC4TA) 2021 Summer Cover Series hosted at the Regional Treatment Center (RTC). The events are part of ongoing revitalization efforts of the city regarding the RTC grounds. As a result, a beautiful space has been created for concerts and other events.
The decision to collaborate on the concert series comes following a difficult time for the local arts community due to mandates and guidelines in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. AC4TA is currently down to one full-time and one part-time staff member, who works eight hours each week. A new balance and wave of ideas was necessary in order to keep their offerings available while balancing financial and staffing implications.
“This summer we are experimenting to see if crowds of people will attend Sunday evening concerts at 6 p.m. in a wide open space allowing for social distancing with regional and national performing artists,” explained AC4TA’s executive director, Michael Burgraff.
Budgeted expenses for the events are in the neighborhood of $80,000. As such, AC4TA is aiming for an attendance rate of 1,000 per concert at an admission rate of $10 per adult. Full series discount pricing, youth pricing, and family pricing is also available. The city has allowed AC4TA to rent the new city stage and the south hockey arena in case of inclement weather for the concert series. (Decisions regarding final location of each concert, due to weather, will be made by 1 p.m. the day of the event.)
With a total annual operating budget of $500,000, AC4TA expects to raise $10,000 in sponsorships and receive $20,000 in grants for the event. The city offers funds of under $8,000 to AC4TA annually, a number that has not increased in the last 10 years. Ticket sales will be heavily relied upon for this event and the possibility of future events of the same nature.
Food trucks and concessions will be available, though not regulated by AC4TA. Portable restrooms, barricades, trash and recycling receptacles, and parking will all be on site with volunteers available to direct traffic. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the event.
“When we are able with costs and personnel to bring Thursday nights back to Kennedy Park we will, but not this year,” shared Burgraff. “Thank you for your patience and understanding as we learn to navigate through this world-wide pandemic.”
Per AC4TA, the Summer Concert Series lineup is as follows:
June 6 — John McAndrew — McAndrew's music can now be heard in several feature films, television, and National Events. He will be in the community doing outreach programming for days prior to the concert (johnmcandrew.com/).
July 11 — The Heartshakers (Tom Petty) — a true tribute to Petty from this Nashville group with impeccable credentials.
July 18 — Tonic Sol Fa — Tonic Sol-fa has established itself not only as the most in-demand vocal group in the Midwest, but also one of the most successful independent acts in America (tonicsolfa.com).
Aug. 1 – I Am … He Said (Neil Diamond) - Matt Vee, singer, guitarist, songwriter, recording artist and nephew of legendary ‘60s pop-star Bobby Vee. Matt's production "I Am ... He Said" — a celebration of the music of Neil Diamond, has played for tens of thousands nationwide (facebook.com/iamhesaid).
Aug 22 — Purple Hulls — Identical twins Katy Lou and Penny Lea Clark were raised on a working family farm in East Texas, but that didn’t stop the Texans from finding their way to the hills of Tennessee, specifically, Music City, where they began touring with various country artists and writing songs for Nashville’s largest publishing company, Sony Tree (thepurplehulls.com/ ).
Aug 29 — Harmonious Wail — Harmonious Wail combines the searing wit, humor and mandolin virtuosity of vintage Jethro Burns performances, the continental panache of Django and charm of Edith Piath inspired vocals to create a unique musical journey (harmoniouswail.com).
Sept. 19 – Tony DeBlois — Born weighing 1 pound, 3/4 ounces was only the first obstacle that DeBlois had to overcome. This multi-instrument musician from Randolph, Massachusetts, is blind, autistic and has savant syndrome. He has been playing the piano since age 2. He was the subject of the 1997 CBS made for TV, movie of the week “Journey of the Heart” which was inspired by actual events in DeBlois’ life. And is currently playing on the Hallmark channel (tonydeblois.com).
September — 26 Pavlo — For being all instrumental, Pavlo’s Mediterranean music speaks for itself. Over the span of his 20-year career, Pavlo, the internationally renowned, award-winning recording artist, performer and songwriter, has released 15 albums to include four PBS TV concert specials (pavlo.com/).
The summer lineup, additional information and tickets can be purchased at fergusarts.org.
