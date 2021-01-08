On Mon. Jan. 11, Ruby’s Pantry, in partnership with the Church of the Nazarene and Farmers to Families, will be distributing free dinner kits/protein boxes at a drive-through event in the parking lot of the Church of the Nazarene.
The free box contains a meat and cheese dinner kit and there are no income or residency requirements in order to receive the box. Distribution will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. or until supplies run out. For more information, call 651-674-0009.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.