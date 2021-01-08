On Mon. Jan. 11, Ruby’s Pantry, in partnership with the Church of the Nazarene and Farmers to Families, will be distributing free dinner kits/protein boxes at a drive-through event in the parking lot of the Church of the Nazarene.

The free box contains a meat and cheese dinner kit and there are no income or residency requirements in order to receive the box. Distribution will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. or until supplies run out. For more information, call 651-674-0009.

Load comments