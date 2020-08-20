Stephen Rufer of Pemberton Law recently received an award he did not expect.
At its recent annual meeting, the Minnesota Association of Justice (MAJ) presented the 71-year-old with its “Lifetime Champion of Justice” award.
Now an of-counsel member (semiretired) of Pemberton Law’s Fergus Falls office, Stephen has been practicing law for 46 years. For most of that time he has been a member of the MAJ. Stephen’s father was a member of the group when he practiced and now Stephen’s son, Sam, is a member.
The Minnesota Association of Justice is a statewide group of trial attorneys that are on a mission. The association ensures every person receives the help they need to see that justice is served. They have helped individuals and small businesses take on big insurance companies and big corporations that have injured people or treated them unfairly.
Stephen specializes in civil lawsuits and remembers being part of a team that went to bat for a group of beekeepers. A paper company was spraying to prevent weed growth between the trees on their hybrid poplar plantations. The spray was killing honey bees. Although the paper corporation had the choice of using a spray that was not harmful to bees, for monetary reasons they elected to use one that was. From their point of view they were justified in protecting their investment on land they owned.
“They kind of took the position that if the bees flew onto their land it was tough luck for the bees. They had the right to poison them,” Rufer recalled.
With the MAJ in their corner the beekeepers prevailed.
“I was part of a team that said ‘No, the bees had a right to fly around and gather pollen and they need to be left alone,’ ” Rufer said. “That one was kind of a standout for me. That one went all the way to the Minnesota Supreme Court.”
Rufer has taken on other roles over the years as well as pursuing civil suits.
“In the last few years I have done what is called alternative dispute resolution which I rather enjoy doing,” Stephen said. “Most of that is where the parties sit down and the role of mediator is to try and bring them together to settle their disputes short of going in front of a jury.”
Stephen sees himself as being one of many in the law profession that care about their clients and want to bring about justice for them.
“I just feel like I am accepting it for myself and for others,” Stephen said.
