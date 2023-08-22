Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that Running Stitches Embroidery, located at 643 West Fir Avenue, recently opened for business. The new embroidery business will feature custom embroidery and screen print services, in addition to having items for sale in their retail area. The Olson’s plan to have a grand opening later on in the fall.
Owners Andrew and Alison Olson are proud to offer a variety of products with a custom logo, name, or favorite design. They provide quality t-shirts, polos, jackets, hats, bags and more. Whether you want custom embroidery, an innovative screen print, they are your one stop shop. They can handle a large order for your business/organization, or a single order with a gift for your special someone.
Owners Andrew and Alison Olson said, “We are excited to continue Alison’s family business that has been operating for the last 30+ years,” they continued, “Alison's mom Gladys Reinertson started by doing alterations and expanded into embroidery and screen printing over the years. It is a joy and privilege to carry on the tradition of top-notch customer service and quality apparel.”
As early-stage entrepreneurs, owners Andrew and Alison Olson have been working with GFF through their Entrepreneur Initiative to receive free and confidential one-on-one consulting for start-ups. The program provides in-person, virtual or hybrid coaching options for start-ups and technical assistance to existing business owners. To learn more, please visit greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
GFF’s Patricia Wahl said, “It is great to see the next generation of family members retain and expand their family’s business. We are excited they have chosen to relocate the business to Fergus Falls.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone