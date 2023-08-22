Owners

From left to right: Alison Olson, Andrew Olson and Gladys Reinertson.

 Submitted

Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that Running Stitches Embroidery, located at 643 West Fir Avenue, recently opened for business. The new embroidery business will feature custom embroidery and screen print services, in addition to having items for sale in their retail area. The Olson’s plan to have a grand opening later on in the fall.



