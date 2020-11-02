Growing up in Fergus Falls, Eric Loeffler was primarily exposed to a sport which did not require running — his parents owned the bowling alley. As a youth he participated in basketball and baseball and he planned to go out for football in seventh grade when cross country coach Terry Harrington called to ask him to join the team. It proved to be a wise decision for the lean young man.
Although he enjoyed cross country his first year, Eric admits to walking in some of the races. However, midway through eighth grade, Eric made the varsity team and the sport “gave me an identity. The success made me want more.” In addition to coach Harrington, older teammate Randy Nord became quietly influential in Eric’s running career as a role model and a few years later as a coach while student teaching in his hometown.
Competing in the state cross country meet in 1993 as a junior, Eric placed 69th individually and moved up to 20th in 1994 (won by Steve Leuer of Osseo). In track, he placed ninth in the 1,600-meter run and 10th in the 3,200-meter run (both events won by Jay Schoenfelder of Duluth East) his senior year.
Having proven he could compete at the state level created interest in recruiting the Fergus Falls runner from many Division II and III colleges. Accepting an offer from North Dakota State University seemed like “a good fit. It was a good educational opportunity and the strength of the track program pushed me athletically,” Eric reports.
While Eric qualified for three DII cross country championships — placing 62nd in 1999 — he didn’t achieve his desired goal of being an All-American. “It was a good collegiate career, but not what I had set out to do.” In track (a teammate was Greg Smock who would marry future teammate and Olympian Amanda (Thieschafer) Smock), he ran steeplechase and generally competed in the 1,500-meter run, but in retrospect believes he didn’t have the leg speed required. Eric graduated in 2000 with a degree in accounting.
Connecting with the Run N Fun team in the Twin Cities running community offered Eric good guys to train with and further his development. In his early 30s, he became more focused and settled on marathon running.
A breakthrough for the 5-foot, 10-inch runner came in 2008 at the California International Marathon (which became a personal favorite venue) when Eric finished 12th overall with a time of 2:25:27. In 2011, Eric moved up two spots and qualified for the 2012 Olympic trials — his first of three qualifications. It was a memorable race with Minnesota runner Malcolm Richards (Minneapolis South/St. Olaf College) slightly ahead of him. At the Olympic trials he finished 77th (Andrew Carlson, a U of M alum was sixth), exhausted from completing his third marathon in five months.
It was to be his sole Olympic trials completion — he dropped out at 20 miles due to the heat in Los Angeles in 2016 and was injured and unable to attend the 2020 competition.
For the years of 2010-2015, Eric credits Moorhead High School coach Tom Dooher of being “instrumental with my improvement and success. He was crucial in support and positivity.”
Notable finishes: 2011 Garry Bjorklund Half-Marathon , 20th in 1:05:55; first in age division; 2015 Grandma’s Marathon, 2:16:48, 14th overall, first in division; and his “go to” venue, the California International Marathon in 2017 when Eric was 23rd overall and first in the 40-44 age division with an impressive 2:17:34 time.
Last year, Eric married Sara, a human resources and corporate administrator at Kendell Doors & Hardware, who ran at Hamline. Eric has been a longtime financial analyst in the health care field, currently with the U of M Medical School.
“I am grateful to be able to do it (run qualifying times) for that long. I can’t imagine what my life would have been like without running.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.