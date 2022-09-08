RUNWAY

Fergus Falls Municipal Airport is expected to undergo repairs to the runways and taxiways.

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL

The Fergus Falls City Council gave the green light to an airport runway repair project that will address the taxiway and apron by having cracks filled and joint repairs performed to maintain the integrity of the runway contingent upon the receipt of a state/federal grant agreement



