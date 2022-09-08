The Fergus Falls City Council gave the green light to an airport runway repair project that will address the taxiway and apron by having cracks filled and joint repairs performed to maintain the integrity of the runway contingent upon the receipt of a state/federal grant agreement
On Apr. 4, the project, officially named “PI 9349," was awarded by a bid to National Sealant & Concrete Inc., based out of Crosby, in the amount of $320,918.
The total estimated project cost is $386,100 of which 90% would be federally funded, 5% funded by the state with a 5% local contribution that amounts to $30,045, that would come from a fund that is dedicated to airport capital improvements.
City Engineer Brian Yavarow stated that the amount of the bid with National Sealant & Concrete Inc, is the contract amount. The total project cost includes the consultant, design, construction, administration, testing and some city staff time.
According to the terms of the agreement, “Federal funds for the project will be received and disbursed by the state. In the event federal reimbursement becomes available or is increased for the project, the state will be entitled to recover from such federal funds an amount not to exceed the state funds advanced for this project. No more than 95% of the amount due under the agreement would be paid by the state until the state determines that the grantee has complied with all terms of this agreement and furnished all necessary records”.
National Sealant & Concrete has agreed to honor the pricing if the project is postponed until 2023.
As far as when the project would start, Yavarow said that is still up in the air.
“We don’t have a timeline yet on that right now, it’s taking a while to get the grants. Actually, a lot longer than it has in the past. Once we get all the agreements executed and arrange for a pre-construction meeting with the contractor and then they will provide their schedule when they will complete the work,” said Yavarow.
The resolution was passed unanimously by the council to accept the grant agreements as part of the consent agenda at the Sept. 6 Fergus Falls City Council meeting.
