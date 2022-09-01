Local creators

10 artists have just received fellowships for Springboard for the Arts Rural Regenerator program, an initiative that provides funding to support local artists and help with their creative endeavors. 

Springboard for the Arts has recently announced the 10 rural artists who have been selected as Fellows of the Rural Regenerator initiative, a program started in 2021 with a vision to expand S4A’s work supporting and connecting creative rural leaders in the upper Midwest who are committed to strengthening their communities through art, culture and creativity.



