Springboard for the Arts has recently announced the 10 rural artists who have been selected as Fellows of the Rural Regenerator initiative, a program started in 2021 with a vision to expand S4A’s work supporting and connecting creative rural leaders in the upper Midwest who are committed to strengthening their communities through art, culture and creativity.
Recipients of the fellowship will each receive $10,000 in flexible funds to support or expand on their existing artistic efforts and will take part in a two-year learning exchange with fellow rural artists.
The selected artists are:
Siriacasso Garcia, from Huxley, Iowa, is an artist, event manager and community leader. Garcia dove into painting after high school. He does full time commission work and has painted several murals across central Iowa in addition to have his own clothing brand.
Penny Kagigebi is from Detroit Lakes/White Earth Reservation and creates traditional Ojibwe art with a focus on birchbark basketry and quillboxes. Penny and her also-artist husband Rick Kagigebi have been called “the last people on earth without a cell phone." But they’re happy to borrow yours.
Wicanhpi Iyotan Win Autumn Cavender, of Granite Falls, is a Wahpetunwan Dakota artist, midwife and activist who lives and works near her home community of Pezihutazizi K’api Makoce (Upper Sioux Community). Dedicated to the work of decolonization, Cavender believes that art, birth and community-integrated work are crucial for the collective liberation of the whole.
Melissa Wray is from Caledonia and describes community and storytelling as the heart of her creative practice which is rooted in the driftless area of southeast Minnesota. After over a decade in the Twin Cities, Wray moved back to her small hometown of Caledonia, in 2019, to collaboratively start a nonprofit arts and community center called "Mainspring," in a vacant church building on Main Street.
Nancy XiáoRong Valentine, from Otter Tail County, is a Chinese-American artist living and making a life in the rural lakes region. Valentine’s artwork is woven with nuance and symbolism resulting in conceptually complex visual stories meant to evoke empathy. Outside of the studio, Nancy can be found wandering in the woods foraging for fungi.
Awanigiizhik Bruce, of Belcourt, N.D., is a diverse media artist, poet, storyteller, traditional knowledge and language teacher, community leader, organizer, researcher, consultant and tour coordinator. Based from the Turtle Mountain Reservation, Awanigiizhik’s diverse artistic media techniques utilize their culture, history and Indigenous world-view, as well as exploring their scientific interests and processes.
Eliza Blue is from Bison, S.D. and is a writer, folk-singer, environmental advocate and rancher. Her work touches on everything from raising her family to reforming agricultural systems and practices to upcoming projects connecting traditional festivals and celebrations to their agrarian roots.
Lyle Miller Sr, of Mitchell, S.D., is a retired teacher, a veteran of the US Army, a Sundancer and traditional dancer. He was director of Tribal Historic Preservation for the Yankton Sioux Tribe and later repatriation specialist for the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe. Lyle currently practices his artwork professionally at his home in Mitchell.
Nibiiwakamigwe hails from Dunkirk, Wis and is an Onyota'a:ka, Anishinaabe, Michif and waabishkiiwed Two-Spirit artist and organizer working in traditional Indigenous craftwork and contemporary woodlands style to foster awareness of land protection, Indigenous cultural landscapes and complexity of identity. Their multidisciplinary practice incorporates song, textile, dance, storytelling and visual symbol, relying on their cultural teachings and experience.
Rufus Jupiter, of Viroqua, Wis, is a humxn animal dwelling in the rural landscape of the midwest's driftless region. An artist, dancer, farmer, educator, and activist, Jupiter immerses themself in themes of liminality, queerness, ecology, mythologies & justice. Through creative collaboration & community building, they have faith that rural queer culture can transcend its longstanding story of isolation & otherness, blooming a new queer narrative.
S4A maintains a vision of helping area artists make a living and a life, promoting programs such as Rural Regenerator to help communities connect to the creative power of local creators. More information on current initiatives can be found here: springboardforthearts.org.