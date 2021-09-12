Mark your calendars. This Sunday, Sept. 12, marks the premiere of the first episode of the new docuseries titled “Rural by Choice.”
Created by Otter Tail Lakes Country Association and Kvidt Creative, this 12-part docuseries explores the perceptions and realities of rural life, all while catching a glimpse of lovely Otter Tail County. It intends to help people better understand those who choose to live, work and play in Otter Tail County and encourage others to visit the beautiful area.
So often, people are told that there is a “Rural versus Urban” divide. “Rural By Choice” investigates the actuality of that view point and takes a hard look at what, if anything, is seemingly driving citizens apart.
Along with thoughtfully navigating social and political conversations, the docuseries touches on some of the most meaningful and fulfilling aspects of rural life, including “farming and agriculture, fishing and outdoor recreation, local food and brews, arts and culture, supportive schools, and friendly community members,” as described in a recent press release.
Cory Hepola, the Perham-raised radio host and Emmy-award-winning TV anchor hosts the series. In each episode, Hepola considers the unique stories of individuals and families living in rural Minnesota.
Micah and Jenna Kvidt of Kvidt Creative, who also grew up in Otter Tail County in Pelican Rapids, produced and edited the upcoming series. “We had a lot of fun filming and editing ‘Rural by Choice’, and we are proud of the result. We have worked with Otter Tail Lakes Country Association in the past and enjoy coming back because we can tell special stories in the work we do with them, partly because we grew up here and Otter Tail County still means a lot to us,” stated Micah Kvidt in the press release.
