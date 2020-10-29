Rural Minnesota spent the spring and summer of the coronavirus pandemic seeing only a slow trickle of cases but recent data shows that, while urban areas have been able to reign the virus in, rural counties are now seeing a faster, more serious spread.
Since the start of October, the ten Minnesota counties with the fastest case growth are all in rural areas. Clay County, which borders Otter Tail County and is home to Moorhead, had the eighth highest case growth in the state over the last seven days. Wadena County has the 14th fastest growth rate and Otter Tail County has the 28th fastest out of Minnesota’s 87 counties.
Jody Lien, director of Otter Tail County Public Health, said, “We are seeing a sustained level of increase in COVID-19 cases in rural Minnesota, and that includes Otter Tail County.”
Otter Tail County hit more than 40 cases per 10,000 people over a two-week period on Thursday, a milestone that could cause schools to adjust their learning models. Wadena County saw their 14-day case rate per 10,000 jump from 18 to 80 since the beginning of October, and Becker County jumped from 23 to 50.
This rural surge in cases has no single cause, but could be the result of a variety of issues. Dr. Josh Overgaard, internal medicine physician and chief medical officer at Lake Region Healthcare, says the surge has been months in the making. “For one, it was probably a matter of time until we had enough people moving in and out of the community to bring it in and have it ‘stick,’ so to say,” he says. “I think our surge would have been much earlier if we did not have the social measures we did with reduced travel and social distancing.”
He also says schools returning to session is another reason, though he says he doesn’t disagree with the decision to return kids to school. “Our children and their education are really important and they do not get the same teaching at home. That said, packing a bunch of busy kids into a small space is bound to lead to more transmission,” he says.
Lien and Overgaard point out that fatigue may be another reason. “As a state, a community, we have been responding to the virus going on 8 months. To some degree we’ve ‘let our guard down’ as there is a desire for some sense of normalcy,” she says. Overgaard says growing lax in social distancing and wearing masks makes it harder to keep the spread in check.
Preventative measures haven’t been as readily adopted in our region, Lien says. “This was recognized by Deborah Birx (Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Taskforce) with her recent visit to Minnesota, and we hear regularly from community members about their concerns around masking.”
The changing seasons are playing a role, too. While holding events and gatherings outdoors, as well as outdoor dining options, was a way to safely see friends and family and do group activities, the colder weather has driven people indoors where the risk of transmission is higher.
Guidelines for mitigating the spread of coronavirus are still important to follow: wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing hands and staying home when sick. “Being cognizant of social gatherings is also very important, as we are seeing a lot of transmission from these events. If you do choose to gather, keep the group small and ensure social distancing between people that are outside of your household,” says Lien. “There is a ripple effect of COVID-19 that impacts so many-- families, businesses and schools. We truly do have the power to change the trajectory.”
Overgaard cautions people against gathering indoors in small spaces, like a house, even for the holiday season, as those are the situations that pose the greatest risk. “We will all need to decide how the holidays are going to work for our families, but I can say for the record that my family’s Thanksgiving meal will be outdoors. We will have snow gear on, a large fire, and a separate picnic table for each family. Each family group will bring food for themselves,” he said. “No amount of turkey is worth the health and wellbeing of a family member.”
Otter Tail County will be offering free COVID-19 testing at the Fergus Falls Armory Nov. 4-5. Testing is open to everyone, with or without symptoms, through the Minnesota Department of Health in partnership with the City of Fergus Falls and Otter Tail County. Participants must register for an appointment in advance at primarybio.com/r/fergusfalls.
Otter Tail, Becker and Douglas County residents can also order COVID-19 saliva tests to be shipped to their homes, along with a prepaid package to return it, free of charge. The link to order the test can be found on the Otter Tail County COVID-19 Testing Information webpage.
“For those who have been very careful in recent months, good job and don’t give up,” Overgaard said. “I hope those who have not will see the rising numbers as a good reason to engage in this effort and take greater precautions.”
