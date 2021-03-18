Embracing the spirit of March Madness in a very Minnesota fashion, Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) and The Current launched the “Great Minnesota Burger Bracket” in their show, The Warming House. The head-to-head competition for the title of the best burger in Minnesota is on the line and Battle Lake’s Rusty Nail burger and beer bar has advanced to the final four.
The Rusty Nail, owned by Zac and Brianna Lewis, was contacted by MPR via Facebook stating that some of their patrons nominated them as a competitor for the “just-for-fun” bracket to find the best burger joints in Minnesota.
“We, of course, were honored and excited to be included in a poll that not only run out of the Twin Cities, but could have included a number of other great burger spots across the state,” shared Zac.
With a large, loyal customer base, the Rusty Nail knew they had a chance to advance in the brackets, and advance they did. Public voting determines who moves forward and takes place on The Warming House’s website. When the first round went live, one of the show hosts mentioned that he hadn’t heard much about the Rusty Nail, so Zac sent him a message resulting in an invitation for him and Brianna to fill a five-minute guest spot on the show. “Brianna and I were able to talk about our burgers and Battle Lake,” Zac said. “We are so thankful to be included in this and still can’t believe our tiny spot in Battle Lake was included.”
Beginning Sunday, March 21 around 8 p.m. The Rusty Nail faces Gordy’s in Cloquet in their final four matchup. Voting will be open through Saturday, March 27 with the voting link shared on the Rusty Nail’s Facebook page — facebook.com/rustynailBL.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.