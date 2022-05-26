Levi Gould is one of five Minnesota youths headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, to contend for the title of "Nation’s Best Speller" and a chance to bring home a $50,000 grand prize.
Gould will be one of the 234 students that will be participating in the national event, having successfully navigated a battery of local spelling bees and eventually proving to be one of the top logophiles in the state. While the students competing normally range from the 5th- to 8th-grades, there are eight 4th-graders taking part this year, including one 2nd-grader.
Gould’s first spelling bee was a few years ago and it was that experience that brought him back to the competition stage: “I figured that since I was two years older, I would know more words.”
“I’ve been studying about an hour to an hour and half every night,” Gould explains. He vividly remembers each word that brought him closer to his goal of attending the national event. “Aeration, diaspora and organelle were my three winning words.” He will be wearing the number 62 at the competition, which will be televised with live coverage being available online as well.
Aside from competing with some of the best spelling minds in the country, Gould and his family look forward to the myriad of special events organized for the great young minds attending the event this year. Activities include a bike tour of Washington D.C. and a fitting museum exhibit titled "Planet Word."
Levi and all the other hard-working students rightfully earned a place at the nearly 100-year-old event, which takes place on June 2.
