How important is the text or phone call that could take your eyes off the road? Is it worth losing your or someone else’s life?
Undoubtedly, phones are the most common driving distractions, but there are a few others that most motors are oblivious to, and can include eating, adjusting music or ventilation controls, adjusting or using a GPS device, putting on makeup, conversations or situations with passengers that take your eyes off the road and, finally, pets or unruly children in a vehicle.
In May of 2021, the Minnesota State Patrol tweeted about someone that went way over the top in an extreme example of distracted driving. When a trooper stopped a 42-year-old male on Highway 194 in Duluth, they discovered that the man was driving while he was on his phone, as well as eating a bowl of frosted flakes cereal. Another extreme example happened a few years ago on I-94 outside Fergus Falls, where a motorist had taped an iPad to his steering wheel and was watching a movie while driving.
While this is certainly not how the majority of people drive, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the Otter Tail County Safe Communities Coalition will join other law enforcement agencies and community partners nationwide to remind drivers about the dangers and consequences of distracted driving throughout the month of April.
Distracted driving is one component of safe driving practices. Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Detective Allen Mekash says. “One of the biggest things we find while patrolling in Otter Tail County when we experience inclement weather, whether it’s raining, snowing or even during significantly cloudy conditions, a lot of people don’t have their headlights on,” said Mekash.
Mekash says the state statute actually requires you to have your headlights for the duration of these conditions.
“If you’re driving a gray colored vehicle, and it’s super cloudy or raining, it makes it tough to see, even in the daytime,” stressed Maekash. “Driving on or over the fog or center lines. A lane departure is the first step that typically leads to a crash. If your vehicle leaves the roadway to the right and you go into the ditch and hit an approach and you go into a roll, or you leave your lane to the left and you cross the centerline, possibly hitting another vehicle head on,” he said.
According to NHTSA, between 2012 and 2019, 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver. In Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, from 2016-2020 more than 39,000 crashes were related to distracted driving. During that same time frame, distracted driving contributed to an average of 31 deaths and 192 life-changing injuries a year on Minnesota roads.
“Every driver in Otter Tail County has a role in this effort,” said Mekash. “Distracted driving is an increasing habit that is putting everyone at risk. We want drivers to focus on the most important task: hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.”
There are some things a motorist can do to prevent distracted or unsafe driving, and include:
- If expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park in a safe location. Once safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.
- Ask passengers to be a “designated texter.” Allow access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.
- Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.
- Cell phone use is habit-forming. Struggling to not text and drive? Activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature, or put your phone in the trunk, glove box or back seat until you arriving a a destination.
- Adjust mirrors and set music before driving.
- Avoid eating while driving. If necessary, pull over and park while eating.
Distracted driving is dangerous. No text or post is worth ruining someone’s day — or taking a life.
Law enforcement also emphasizes focusing on the road, which may prevent someone else who is distracted from hitting your vehicle and causing a crash, giving you more time to react.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said the extra distracted driving patrols will be out in force for the entire month of April on all county roadways.