Bullying is a real problem in schools. School will be starting soon and this issue is sure to come up in many conversations. So what exactly is considered “bullying” and what is a child “being mean?" How do schools differentiate when there is a real threat? A statewide policy addressing what bullying is and how to handle it is in place.
ISD 544 follows what is set forth by the state of Minnesota for how to address the issue of bullying in school. Superintendent Jeff Drake shared the policy which describes bullying as “intimidating, threatening, abusive, or harming conduct that is objectively offensive” along with other criteria. An imbalance of power between the person doing the act and the other student, or it interferes with the students right to get an education, or their ability to be in or attend school functions.
The policy addresses cyberbullying, which they define as bullying through any electronic communication device. It is not allowed at school, at school functions, on school transportation or outside of school if it is affecting the education of the student.
With all of the complex aspects of this policy is hidden what parents and students are wondering: so what IS bullying? Is it dependent on the number of times it happens? Is it the severity of the action? Could it be just words and no physical contact?
From the policy, it looks as though there isn’t a clear and concise answer. If the student being bullied is losing sleep, not attending school, not able to concentrate or complete work because of the actions of another student, it would be affecting that student's education, it would be bullying, according to the definition.
If a student is intimidated over text message that if they show up to a sporting event or other function they will be harmed, that would be considered being bullied, per the policy.
If either of these scenarios, or anything else that fits into the definitions offered in the policy, are happening, the next step is to report it.
Using the reporting form available at the school offices is encouraged, but verbally reporting the incident or concern is valid as well. From there a designated school report taker will follow the laid out policy steps.
There isn’t a cut and dry answer as to what bullying is. There is a definition in place, but it leaves questions. Minnesota schools, and local school boards are aware of the increase in perceived bullying and actual bullying going on in the public schools. Maybe it's more objective than many parents would like, but it is a sensitive subject and it is constantly being revisited and adjusted to do the best to keep students safe.
If you know a student who feels unsafe or threatened, report it to the school principal as soon as possible.
