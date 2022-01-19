It’s no surprise that people want to feel safe where they live. Safety is a fundamental element of well-being, and people crave it both mentally and physically. Oftentimes, feeling safe is a major contributing factor to someone staying in one place or moving to another.
When it comes to crime rates in the U.S., 2020 wasn’t a very good year in terms of safety. FBI data shows that the number of murders in 2020 rose nearly 30% as compared to 2019. Violent crime rates also went up by about 5%.
It’s important to note that the murder rate is still below historic peaks and that property crime rates have been continuously declining, including a decline of 8% from 2019 to 2020.
But, with all this talk of crime and safety, it may have people wondering where they can feel secure.
A recent study conducted by CCTV Camera World examined the most recent FBI data on crime rates and made a list of the top 100 safest cities in the U.S.
“The rankings in this study are based on the total crime rate in more than 7,000 cities,” stated CCTV Camera World regarding the study’s methodology. “The total crime rate is the average of all violent crimes (murder, rape, assault, etc.) and all property crimes (burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson).”
Coming in at number one, the safest city in the U.S. is Wayland, Mass.
Seven cities in Minnesota made the list, and one of them is right here in Otter Tail County. The charming, humming little town of Battle Lake came in as the 53rd safest city in the U.S.
”Safe communities begin with the people who live and work within that community,” shared Todd Quaintance, chief of police in Battle Lake. “I am thankful to be working in a city in which neighbors are still helping and watching out for each other. In Battle Lake, we all come together to make this a great place for people to live and for guests to visit.”
Not too far down the road, Barnsville ranked 29 on the list of safest cities.
Five other Minnesota towns made the cut. Winnebago came in at 93, Nisswa came in at 86, Benson came in at 49, Atwater at 42 and Montgomery at 23.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone