Otter Tail County Safe Communities Coalitionis part of the statewide “Toward Zero Deaths” traffic safety program and is a collaboration between the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Otter Tail County Public Health Department, local law enforcement agencies, emergency medical and trauma services, education professionals, engineering professionals and community members. Leah Jesser is a health educator with Otter Tail County Public Health and the coordinator of the coalition.
Traffic crashes are the leading cause of preventable deaths and injuries to children in the United States. Minnesota law states that all children must be in a child restraint device until they are 4-feet-9-inches tall, or at least 8 years of age, whichever comes first. In Minnesota, three out of four child seats are used incorrectly. Take the opportunity to have your child’s car seat properly installed.
Additionally, riding a bicycle without a helmet significantly increases the risk of sustaining a head injury in the event of a crash. It is estimated that one out of seven children will receive head injuries because of a bicycle crash. Wearing a helmet in the event of a crash reduces the likelihood of serious head injury by 60 percent.
The Otter Tail County Safe Communities Coalition is having a car seat check and bicycle helmet giveaway on September 27, from 3-6 p.m. at the Ottertail Operations Center, located at 469 Main Street, Ottertail.
“The coalition is dedicated to keeping all road users safe. Car seat and helmet use matter,” said Jesser. “One of the simplest and most important things we can do to protect our children is having and using the right safety equipment. We urge you to get your car seats checked, make sure they are installed correctly, and ensure your children wear a helmet every time they get on their bikes.”
Car seats can be professionally checked by a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician and free properly fitted bicycle helmets for children are available by appointment by reaching out to Jesser atljesser@co.ottertail.mn.usor 218-998-8320.
