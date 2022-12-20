Safety in a vehicle, especially in the winter season is important. However, when it involves children and babies, special attention must be paid to ensuring that they are buckled up properly.
Fergus Falls Police Department Officer Matt Shirkey recently received specialized training provided by the National Child Passenger Safety Council, a program of Safe Kids Worldwide.
Shirkey joins a team of over 43,000 nationally certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians and will be conducting child safety seat checks where parents and caregivers receive education and hands-on assistance with the proper use of child restraint systems and seat belts.
“With the three day training I took locally, the goal is to be able to meet with parents, conduct a check of their car seat and make sure the car seat they are using is the right size for their child and also that they have it installed properly. If there’s something that isn’t installed properly, how it’s adjusted or how it’s fitting the child we need to help them,” said Shirkey.
Shirkey states that he will check them based on the child’s height and weight and if they are not properly fitting into a car seat, that maybe they need to change to a different one. He said usually it’s something bigger as the child grows.
“I’m certainly there to assist, but what we say about our best practices is that we want to assist in educating parents on how to properly install car seats, so they can do it themselves,” said Shirkey.
There are some common mistakes.
“If a child is wearing a big bulky snowsuit, then buckling a child in with that on is not recommended because the harness is going to be compressing the coat or snowsuit. At that point the harness would not be sitting snugly against the child. Depending on the type of crash someone might be in, the force of that crash could ultimately cause the seat not to work properly, because the child is not being secured properly as the coat or snowsuit would be in the way,” emphasized Shirkey.
Also according to Safe Kids Worldwide, the back seat is the safest place to ride for all children under age 13. But also advise that not all cars allow for a car seat in every place that has a seat belt. Other tips include knowing that the seat belt and the latch are both safe, but advise to not use both at the same time. Choose the one that gives the car seat a snug fit. Other mistakes parents or caregivers make include ensuring that the straps are not being twisted.
“A lot of those front impact crashes, the people are still moving forward, those rear-facing seats for those little kids are made to really absorb that force and the child goes down into that seat. So there isn’t that big snap on their neck, because it’s not developed enough to withstand that kind of force,” said Shirkey.
Shirkey mentions that many factors need to be taken into consideration when purchasing a car seat, including the height, weight, age, as well as the development of the child. They will all need different restraint systems because of that.
Shirkey said there are other individuals in Fergus Falls that can help educate parents and caregivers, including a couple at Ringdahl Ambulance and Eric Lien, who is the safety/risk specialist for Otter Tail County, who was also one of the instructors in the training that Shirkey completed, that parents and caregivers can reach out to as well.
Officer Shirkey is available by appointment at (218) 332-5517 or mshirkey@co.ottertail.mn.us. Eric Lien can be contacted at 218-998-8061 or ELien@co.ottertail.mn.us or Ringdahl Ambulance at 218-736-2819.