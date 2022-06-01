The Otter Tail County (OTC) Sheriff’s Office continues to work with area schools to make sure that all students, faculty and visitors remain safe.
“The OTC Sheriff’s Office is in the final stage of providing a school resource officer (SRO) to the Underwood school beginning the start of the 2022-23 school year,” OTC Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons explains.
As most other schools in the county work closely with their local police departments, the OTC Sheriff’s Office is more involved with the Underwood schools as a result.
“Our staff has worked with the Underwood school in reviewing safety plans and building security annually,” Fitzgibbon mentions. “School safety is a top priority and we will continue to evaluate any improvements regarding such.”
Different law enforcement jurisdictions partner with their respective area schools to establish and maintain effective safety protocols, such as extra patrols during school hours and events and maintaining direct communication regarding any issues or concerns the schools may have.
While the OTC Sheriff’s Office maintains a close partnership with Underwood schools, they oversee an expansive program that delivers important safety training throughout the county.
“We have partnered with several schools to provide training, including the delivery of DARE curriculum to Henning, Parkers Prairie and New York Mills in recent years,” Fitzgibbons says.
“The current school safety curriculum we deliver is called ALICE training,” Fitzgibbons goes on. “The training is an enhancement of the run, hide and fight method, and stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.”
