Individuals all over the region are in the same boat this time of year — anxiety regarding the state of the roads in snowy weather conditions. However, clear roads don’t come without a lot of behind the scenes work.
Otter Tail County Highway Maintenance Supervisor Christi Field says they are ready to cover the entire county.
“We have 25 routes in Otter Tail County. Each route is built around highly traveled roads. So when the plow drivers go out on their routes, we go to the most traveled roads on that route, but pick up other roads along the way. In general, it takes us four to five hours to cover a route,” said Field.
Field says the most of routes are 40 miles one way, but she says that the drivers have to come back to service the opposite lanes and with that, with most routes, they will drive around 90 lane miles total.
“People say why does it take four hours to drive 90 miles? Well, we’re plowing it at 25-30 mph too,” Field explained. “So that takes time. They’re also cleaning intersections. The drivers try to get them done as quickly as they can but they also have to watch their speeds because if they go too fast they could damage mailboxes with snow coming off the plows and so that’s a touchy subject there.”
Field said each weather event is different. With the recent snow storms, drivers have sanded while they were plowing because it was so slippery and they needed something to mitigate the conditions. During some storm events, however, she said they would just be plowing if the conditions warranted.
“Salt does not work when you hit that 10-degree mark, so that’s where the sand comes in. We basically have to wait for it to warm up so that the chemical will start working.”
Additionally, Field stated that all staff goes out at once. — one shift. Sometimes, depending on conditions, they run up to three routes. There are days where the drivers start at 3 a.m. and work until 6 p.m. at night.
For the interstates and state roads, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDot) handles those duties, with the main roadway around Fergus Falls being I-94. MnDot media coordinator, Anne Meyer, says they do have a priority list when addressing snow removal from roadways.
“We do have set routes that we maintain, so it really depends on when Mother Nature targets those particular areas. For MnDot, we adjust to the storm. Usually, when that storm starts is when crews come in. If a storm event is starting early in the morning, we try to get out there and pre-treat certain areas, but not the entire roadway before events when it makes sense to do so. We also have crews on the ready if snow starts to fall and have an impact on the roadways,” said Meyer.
Meyer added that it takes time for the treatment to work on certain roadways depending on the conditions. She also said that even though the plows may not always be visible to the public they are out during all storm events, whether anticipated or not.
Meyer did say MnDot has not made any changes to routes but like most employers in today’s climate, they do have staff shortages in some capacity, but said that they do have adequate staff to handle all routes.