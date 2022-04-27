As with every spring, planting will begin soon and a lot of equipment will be moving around. This is the best time to think about safety, not after it is too late. Farm accidents can’t be undone.
According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), farming and ranching is considered the most hazardous industry to work in. A farmer is 800% more likely to die while working than people in other jobs. The leading cause of death is tractor rollovers.
Other health and safety hazards on the farm include grain bins and silos, manure pits, toxic gasses, chemicals and pesticides, livestock handling, skid loaders and others. One can prevent or minimize the danger of accidents with training or by installing and using safety equipment.
The 2016 Minnesota Legislature established the Rollover Protective Structures (ROPS) Rebate Program to make tractor safety equipment affordable and simple to order. Roll bars and seat belts are 99% effective in preventing death and serious injury in the event of a rollover.
The program reimburses farmers and schools at least 70% of the cost of purchasing, shipping, and installing a rollover protection kit, essentially a roll bar and safety belt. The MDA states in an online repository of farm safety info that an applicant’s out-of-pocket cost to make a tractor safer is no more than $500.
Another consideration is security. Theft and vandalism tend to increase during cycles of high fuel and chemical prices.
One tip that experts give is for producers to get a security system that is easy set up and one that can be easily maintained.
In the early stages of planning a security system, it’s important to review insurance coverage to determine what types of theft and vandalism are covered under an existing policy. Consider scenarios such as what happens if someone steals fuel and leaves the pump running, spilling fuel onto the ground. Will your insurance policy cover cleanup costs?
Among the options for increasing security are detecting people on your property, limiting access to the property with gates, lighting dark areas and protecting computer and bank accounts. MDA suggests it can be helpful to discuss security needs with local retailers, who are well acquainted with securing similar facilities and like products.
One other layer of security that can save both lives and assets is making sure that emergency responders have the information they need if they come to the farm site to assist with an emergency. A simple map of the farm can be created using graph paper to show where buildings, roads, and bridges are located. The map can include information about products stored in the buildings, the width of roads and bridges, and location of creeks.
Finally, MDA has set up a statewide farm and rural helpline for producers who are facing tough times and stress. A lot of things can be stressful for someone who is farming. From financial problems, price and marketing uncertainties, farm transfer issues, production challenges, marital difficulties, and social pressures can be real sources of stress and sometimes even a crisis.
The Minnesota farm and rural helpline can be reached by calling 833-600-2670 or texting FARMSTRESS to 898211.