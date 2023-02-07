For over 70 years Fergus Falls Troop 305 has been teaching life skills to boys. The Boy Scouts of America (B.S.A.), nationally, is in the midst of celebrating its anniversary week.
Scout Sunday was held on Feb. 5, where scouts wear their uniforms in local churches.
Troop 305 Scoutmaster Jeremy Erickson said in recognition of anniversary week, he will be conducting scout trivia at their Feb. 6 meeting, as well as talking about the history of scouting and the importance of anniversary week.
“Anytime during the month of February we encourage the boys to wear their scout uniforms to church to bring attention to scouting and show respect,” said Erickson.
Troop 305 meets on the first and third Mondays of the month.
“We’re definitely working with the boys, with stuff coming up this summer. Activities outside of meetings we will have the Sertoma Fishing Derby and we have a Klondike Derby that is down in Alexandria hosted by one of the troops there. The derby is kind of an outdoor olympics with scouting skills. So it could be first aid or making a stretcher of basic materials to carry it a given distance. Starting a fire in a snowbank. Seeing how fast they can boil water. Just different outdoor skills set outside in the snow and lots of knot time, scouts are always tying knots,” added Erickson.
Troop 305 also boasts one boy who recently received his Eagle Scout designation
“He did some work with the Salvation Army. He built some benches and different stuff with them. Another member is close to being complete; he did a new playground at Grace United Methodist Church (in Fergus Falls). Another boy is just starting and he’s going to work with his church and redo the nursery area that had been updated in the last ten to twenty years,” said Erickson.
Erickson added that on Mar. 26 Troop 305 will have a french toast and sausage fundraiser at Living Faith Church, on the corner and Baird and Fir Avenues from, 8 a.m. to noon with a free will offering. All proceeds will benefit local scouting.
Brenda Thomson, District Executive of the Prairie Fire District, of which Troop 305 is part of , said B.S.A. anniversary week is celebrated in February every year in the U.S. The holiday helps to raise awareness for the B.S.A. organization and to also show appreciation for all their efforts.
“Boy Scout anniversary week is observed by creating awareness of the importance of Boy Scouts. It launches financial campaigns for growth and provides support for B.S.A. members. Fundraising events help continue the long-lasting tradition of Boy Scouts in America. The holiday usually starts with Scout Sunday and ends with Scout Sabbath," mentions Thompson.
Scouting encourages young people to recognize the needs of others and take action accordingly. Scouting works through neighborhoods, volunteer organizations and faith-based organizations to help young people appreciate and respond to the needs of others. Scouting builds leaders.
Scouting is fun, hands-on learning and achievement that puts girls and boys ages 5-20 in the middle of the action and prepares them for today.
Thomson said the B.S.A. was established on Feb. 8 in 1910.
“The B.S.A. can trace its origins to Great Britain. In 1908, Boy Scouts was founded by a British Army officer named Lieutenant-General Robert Badin-Powell. A newspaperman and entrepreneur named W.D. Boyce is credited for bringing the scouting organization to the U.S. The Boy Scouts have experienced many changes through the years. The original purpose, however, has remained the same. It aims to train youth in responsible citizenship, character development and self-reliance. It hopes to instill individualism and patriotism in the younger generation. It teaches ethical life choices, survival skills and how to be responsible citizens throughout life,” said Thomson.
Erickson said if anyone is interested in joining Troop 305 they can contact him directly at 218-850-0712.