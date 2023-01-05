There are approximately 19 million veterans in the United States and over 320,000 of these prior service men and women call Minnesota home. A local organization has a mission to offer veterans residing at dedicated facilities increased recreational opportunities through various fundraising campaigns.
Mitch Davis, of Veterans Home R & R, based in Underwood presented a donation to the Fergus Falls Veterans Home on Jan. 3. The money will be used to help provide residents of the center with increased opportunities for recreation, trips and experiences that greatly enhance the overall wellbeing of veterans currently residing in the home.
“Our goal is to raise money and we do it with a motorcycle run in June, events such as 'Rock Out With Your Dock Out' in July and another motorcycle run that’s held in Bemidji in the summer as well,” states Davis
In August, there is also and all-day music festival PlayTime Sports Bar in Perham that serves as another event for raising funds for area veterans homes.
Veterans Home R & R is a newer organization that’s been fundraising for about the past year with a mission to help veterans, with a steady focus of helping to sponsor the recreation departments of two veterans homes, one located in in Fergus Falls, the other located in Bemidji.
Davis explains that the money raised goes to keeping veterans home and keeping them active in the community: “What we really like to stress is that all money raised locally stays local. We’ve got a lot of partners out there, from local businesses and auxiliaries to sportsman’s clubs and local lions chapters – they support us in various ways.”
“It’s exciting when you can talk to these vets and they realize what they’re doing is paid for by us,” Davis says. “We’re trying to educate the young people – the vets have done a lot for us and it’s only fitting that we do that for them as well.” Davis hails from a family with a rich military history; he has 21 veterans in his immediate family and his father was Pearl Harbor survivor. Davis’ brother also served in Vietnam.
Davis explains that a large component of what they do is increasing knowledge wherever they go and raising awareness regarding veterans in general. While there are state funds earmarked for recreational activities in homes across the state, Davis’ seeks to increase these opportunities through the initiatives and outreach of the organization he’s become passionate about.
“What we do all year and the funds we’re able to raise increases what these veterans are able to do,” Davis continues. “We just want these veterans to have the most normal life possible."
