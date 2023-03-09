REMODLED

The new layout of the the Motor Vehicle/Driver’s License at the Otter Tail County Government Services Center opening on Mar. 20.

 Submitted

Remodeling is almost finished at the Otter Tail County Government Services Center for the Motor Vehicle/Driver’s License and Land and Resource services offices.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?