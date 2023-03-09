Remodeling is almost finished at the Otter Tail County Government Services Center for the Motor Vehicle/Driver’s License and Land and Resource services offices.
The two departments are preparing their move back from the temporary accommodations they occupied for the better part of a year on Channing Avenue in Fergus Falls, in what has been known for many years as the former offices of Daily Journal Media.
Otter Tail County has completed several building enhancements at the Government Services Center at 500 West Fir Avenue. The renovated DMV space will include a seating area for the public.
Cyndi Abbott, OTC license supervisor, shared some of the exciting changes for the new space.
“We are looking forward to expanding the space to allow for public seating and enhance the driver’s license experience for our customers,” said Abbott.
Services to the public in the newly remodeled space will be available beginning on Mar. 20.
Here’s the timeline:
Mar. 16-17, DMV and Land and Resource Management will be closed to the public to transition to the new location.
Mar. 17, the Government Services Center will be closed to the public from 12-4:30 p.m. for employee training.
Mar. 20, Motor Vehicle/Driver’s License and Land & Resource Management operations open at 500 West Fir Avenue.
“Our team is looking forward to returning to the Government Services Building,” said Chris LeClair, director for land and resource. “We appreciate the public’s patience during the remodel and look forward to serving you at the remodeled location.”
With the building being vacated again, Deputy County Administrator Nick Leonard said they will be putting it up for sale.
“We are looking at selling it and making the building available for purchase in the near future,” said Leonard.
Daily Journal Media originally began occupying the building on Channing Avenue in 1972. When Daily Journal Media was sold to Wick Communications in 2018, the purchase did not include the original building. Daily Journal Media is now located at 125 North Union Avenue. The Motor Vehicle/Driver’s License and Land and Resource services offices were temporarily relocated to the Channing address in February of 2022 while renovations took place.
