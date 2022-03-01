As previously reported, a new pilot program has begun in Otter Tail County (OTC), and big operations such as Lake Region Healthcare and Service Food are now recycling their organic waste.
One of the other categories of organizations participating in the new organics recycling initiative is schools.
“How can we have the biggest impact possible, even though the program is starting small?” asked Cedar Walters, public information and education officer for the OTC Solid Waste Department. “That is going after places that generate a lot of food waste — schools, healthcare and restaurants.”
All schools in OTC were invited to participate, and the schools that jumped on board and are reducing their waste are the Fergus Falls Public Schools including the Area Learning Center, Cleveland Elementary School and Kennedy Secondary School (KSS), Parkers Prairie Elementary School and High School, Henning School and Perham Schools.
KSS in Fergus Falls rolled out their first week of organics recycling on Feb. 28.
The lunch room was equipped with recycling, organics and waste stations in multiple locations, with signs along with student and adult volunteers who guided the students on where to throw their leftover food and packaging.
Before the roll out, Walters gave a presentation to the students who would be helping guide their fellow students in the lunchroom. During the presentation, KSS volunteers explained why they thought the program was important, with one student putting it simply, “It saves Mother Nature.”
Food waste emits large amounts of methane, a climate warming gas, when it sits in a landfill. Implementing the organics bins may be a change that students will have to get used to, but it’s a simple and easy act, and the students themselves are helping to make sure the program is a success.
“It’s an easy way to make sure that we’re not just landfilling all of our resources,” explained Walters. “We are using them in a beneficial way, which is going to help ensure a healthy future for everybody.”
On its first day of the program, Parkers Prairie elementary school had almost 100 pounds of food go into the organics bin instead of the dumpster. A larger school like KSS will save even more wasted food.
Walters hopes that other organizations catch on to the easy, important program after its initial implementation.
