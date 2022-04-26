THE VILLAGE: Current Board members of the Humane Society of Otter Tail County are pictured, left to right — Jessica Aguilar, Kristi Lausch, Jill Fowler, Sara Watkins, Amy Sund, Patti Fandrich, Kristi Dinsmore, Doreen Beck (Lori Kettner not pictured).
You’ve likely heard the saying “it takes a village,” right? But I often wonder does that village just show up, or what? Is there a number to call?
I am proud to say the Board of Directors serving your Humane Society of Otter Tail County (HSOTC) are some of the best village members I have ever had the privilege of working with. They show up, faithfully, whenever called. Although each of us bring a variety of strengths and skills to the Board, we all serve for one primary reason … our love and passion for animals. We enthusiastically say “yes” to the tasks we are challenged with and pitch in whenever needed. We take our roles very seriously and work hard to be good stewards of every dollar donated.
The HSOTC Board is responsible for supporting shelter operations and staff, ensuring decisions are made that further our mission and that these decisions are made in a way that respects our bylaws, other applicable laws and general ethical standards. As with any good business, we look for a variety of specific skills in the areas of financial management, legal expertise, public relations and marketing, construction, education/teaching and human resources. We are presently looking to add one or two qualified members to our Board and we invite you to chat with us, if you feel you have skills to contribute. And because we serve all of Otter Tail County, we would also love to have new involvement from beyond the Fergus Falls area.
The HSOTC is an independent 501(c3), not affiliated with any national organization or government entity. With a staff of 10 experienced, caring and loyal individuals, the shelter provides a safe haven for over 1,000 lost and abandoned dogs and cats each year. After years of discussing a possible expansion for the shelter, we believe we have a terrific team of people in place to finally accomplish this dream and we are taking steps to move forward with this goal. It’s an exciting time and we hope you will open your doors and hearts and allow us to share our story.
Watch for exciting news, information and details in the coming months as we invite you to walk with us in this dream. HSOTC 1933 W. Fir Avenue, Fergus Falls. Phone 218-739-3494. humanesocietyotc.org.
