Dark skies are disappearing over the planet at an exponential rate due to an ever-increasing presence of artificial lighting and this illumination is negatively impacting the once-predictable earthly rhythm of day and night.
Light pollution, or "sky-glow," is the result of artificial light refracting off dust and other particles in the atmosphere, compounding the existence of atmospheric pollution and resulting in degraded night-and-day cycles for approximately 50% of Europe and 25% of North America.
Research has shown that these distortions have been profoundly detrimental to not only flora and fauna relying on the global circadian cycle of light and dark, but to overall human well-being as well.
Since 1988, the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) has been the leading organization seeking to protect the Earth’s night skies from light pollution.
The IDA’s International Dark-Sky Places Program, or IDSP, offers a certification via a rigorous vetting process that encourages communities the world over to preserve and protect "dark sites" through the utilization of increased public awareness and responsible lighting practices.
Glendalough State Park is currently undergoing the lengthy process of attaining an IDSP accreditation, and this rural 3,000-acre Minnesota park will function as an important node in the network of nearly 200 existing IDSP certified areas.
Jeff Wiersma has been the Glendalough Park manager for 24 years and he has noticed a drastic increase in park attendance, jumping from 86,000 annual visitors to over 127,000 in recent years, making the pursuit of an IDSP accreditation more vital than ever.
“This designation fits in well with what the park is, and it adds to the ambiance we have here,” Wiersma stated.
Wiersma goes on to explain the rise in park attendance as a result of pandemic-related bans on indoor events and a renewed public interest in the outdoors: “Before covid, annual attendance hovered around 50,000 people every year. Now it’s more than doubled.”
Jay Anderson, a board member of the Glendalough Citizens Advisory Board who is spearheading the effort, commented further on the importance of the accreditation: “Attaining these IDSP accreditations creates local awareness — and we see that positive influence taking hold in surrounding areas that may be responsible for ‘light trespass’ into these dark sites, furthering the cause to preserve our threatened night skies.”
With an impressive resurgence of public interest in outdoor pursuits across the United States and many countries, the preservation of public land and the need for conservation to extend skyward is more important now than ever before.