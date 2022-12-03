Photos with Santa Claus, a regular occurrence in the holiday traditions of many, are coming to Daily Journal Media.
T’is the season for the annual Christmas photos with Santa, a tradition that began in Seattle, Washington, in 1943, and quickly became a department store and shopping center staple in following years.
With the recent decline in operational department stores and the lack of a fully functional shopping mall, Otter Tail County residents are limited in their opportunities for photos with the jolly fellow without planning for travel.
Daily Journal Media is helping to reduce travel time by offering photos with Santa Claus at their office building located at 125 North Union Avenue, Suite 3, Fergus Falls, from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 14.
“The idea originated in the marketing department,” Daily Journal Media General Manager Heather Kantrud explained. “They thought it would be a nice way to provide a fun holiday service to the community, and I couldn’t agree more!”
Photo sessions will be offered on a first come, first serve basis. A brief form will need to be completed and a $5/image fee will need to be paid prior to the photo shoot.
Images with a copyright release will be emailed in the days immediately following the event.
Those wishing for photos will have the option for a single individual photo with Santa or a group photo with Santa. “Those with multiple children who want an individual and group photo with Santa can certainly do so, but due to time constraints, we can only do one shot per individual and one shot per group,” Kantrud clarified.
Kantrud, a former children’s photographer, will be behind the camera for the event, with assistance from Daily Journal Media staff.
“We look forward to seeing you and your kids on Dec. 14! Come on over and join in on the holiday fun!”
