COMING TO TOWN

Daily Journal Media's holiday mascot, DJ the reindeer, will make an appearance at the Santa photos on Dec. 14, from 4-6 p.m. located at 125 North Union Avenue, Suite 3, Fergus Falls. 

 Heather Kantrud | Daily Journal

Photos with Santa Claus, a regular occurrence in the holiday traditions of many, are coming to Daily Journal Media.



