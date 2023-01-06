Fergus Falls has lost a very treasured member of the community who led a very storied life and was a very respected local businessman.
Richard “Dick” Werner, 78, of Fergus Falls, died on Dec. 31 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Werner was an athlete, business owner and overall good guy.
In local sports, he was a five sport letter winner in football, hockey, wrestling, baseball and track at Fergus Falls High School. After graduating from high school in 1962, Werner was a star athlete at Bemidji State where he participated in football, hockey, baseball and track. He was inducted into the Fergus Falls High School Athletic Hall of Fame and the Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame.
Not only did Werner excel in high school and collegiate sports, but he even tried out for the Green Bay Packers and in the summer of 1966, Werner attended the Houston Oilers training camp.
As a local business owner, Werner started Tag Up by Rischard Marketing Inc. in 1994. According to its website, he took the original bag tag and built a small empire in west central Minnesota. The business designs and personalizes one-of-a-kind graphics for sporting organizations worldwide to use with various products.
A lifelong friend, Otter teammate and 1963 FFHS grad Ken Kothe, a retired minister now in St. Michael said he was a very dedicated player and coach.
“It was a shock to me when I heard that Dick had passed. Dick was a quick witted person. I can remember in baseball how he would 'get on' some of the opposing players. In one game a Battle Lake catcher questioned the umpires call and he was quite animated about it. Dick hollared out, 'Hey Catch, how do you get your square head on your round mask?' We all laughed. Another time, he said, 'Hey batter, you need the key to the batters box and get another bat as you can’t hit with the one you got.' To a pitcher who just struck out one of our players, he said, 'Hey pitch just because your head is shaped like a Wheaties Box — breakfast cereal — doesn’t mean you are just a little bit better.’ Just a little bet better was the market lingo for Wheaties during that time," said Kothe.
However, in contrast, Kothe spoke of what a kind and spiritual person Werner was as well and recollected how they had just had a conversation just two weeks before his death.
City of Fergus Falls Parks and Recreation Supervisor Pam Muxfeldt said he inspired so many young players.
“He was a big inspiration with the Fergus Falls Hockey Association. He was a coach, his kids played and was always one of those individuals that was always at the rink back in the day. That’s how I knew him and then I got to know him through his businesses. He was very kind-hearted and a great coach. He taught the kids a lot. Just overall a really good person,” said Muxfeldt.
Rodney Berg, Oak Grove Cemetery manager, who also worked with the hockey association, reflected on Werner and his legacy.
“I just remember that he was a great guy. I was a team manager for him for many years, as he was a head coach. He was also very active as a trustee of the Oak Grove Cemetery Association, he was a very good trustee,” said Berg.
A hockey association player of Werners and current Tag Up by Rischard Marketing Inc. employee Ward Olson, said: “Dick was my coach from squirts up to bantam. Just a great influence and mentor. A mentor before I knew what a mentor was. He was tough on us, but he was fair. He brought the best out of us. Took us a long way and all the way to state. I have a lot of good memories of practices. He was larger than life to me. He was a local icon. To go that far and almost make the NFL, it’s pretty cool.
Olson also recollected a treasured memory of Werner.
“”It was between our first and second year of bantams and I knew we were going to be good in our second year. In early summer that year, I got a big letter in the mail, it was a packet. When I opened it up, it was a bunch of information and things for me to work on in the offseason. He sent it to all of us guys. Different things for us to work on for dry land and to get ready for the next season. This was in the 1980’s. This was way before you ever heard about dry land training and all the things they do now. Hockey is year round now. He was always a little bit ahead of the curve. He was also an entrepreneur before anyone knew what one was. He led the way and didn’t take no for an answer,” remembered Olson.
According to his obituary at olsonfuneralhome.com, Werner is survived by his wife, Judith Werner of Fergus Falls; children, Kristifor (Robin) Werner of Fergus Falls, Kurk (Wendy) Werner of Fergus Falls, and Dan (Shayne Hamann) Werner of Woodbury; grandchildren, Alise (Alex) Moyer of Fergus Falls, Emily Werner of Fergus Falls, Evan, Lauren, Quinn, and Ava Werner of Fergus Falls, and Drake, Dylan, and Savannah Werner of Woodbury; sister, Jane Amiotte of Saskatoon, SK; brothers-in-law, Phil (Janelle) Bengtson of Hallock and Jim Bengtson of Cincinnati and numerous nieces and nephews.