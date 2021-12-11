This Tuesday, Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging, in partnership with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) will be hosting a webinar on scams targeting seniors. Learn about the top scams targeting seniors today. In this session, learn about the tactics scammers use, the top impersonated organizations, riskiest scams, trends in scams, resources for protection, report scam attempts and more!
It is open to all, and is being held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday. The speaker will be Lisa Jemtrud, executive director of the BBB Foundation. Serving the BBB mission for over two decades, her work has included combating misleading advertising, investigating unethical business practices and training consumers of all ages on how to spot scams. She also co-chairs the Coalition Against Marketplace Fraud, a partnership with regional law enforcement.
For those interested, admission is free, but they do ask participants to purchase a ticket through Eventbrite. Go to eventbrite.com and search “scams targeting seniors,” then follow the steps. For more information, contact Amy Dallmann, Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging program developer, at 219-745-9117.
