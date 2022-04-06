Otter Tail County (OTC) has a new county assessor. Kevin Scheidecker was recently appointed by the Board of County Commissioners to lead the Assessor’s Office. Previously, Doug Walvatne, who is now retired, filled the position.
Scheidecker started his new position on Mar. 29, with a full plate. OTC has just converted to a new valuation system and he says the department is being flooded with calls from property owners.
“This is all about the increasing market that we’ve seen in the last 12-18 months. It is going up more quickly than most of us have ever seen. It’s just been incredible,” shared Scheidecker.
Scheidecker said you can go back two years and the market wasn’t going up this quickly, and now the department is seeing an increase in residential, seasonal, commercial agriculture — everything is going up. He said the influx of calls is because they are now seeing the increases on their valuation notices.
Scheidecker began his career with the OTC Assessor’s Office in January of 2011 as an appraiser. In 2018, he advanced to the position of chief deputy assessor under Walvatne. While working with the county assessor, Scheidecker had the opportunity to train on the job while learning the roles and duties of his new position.
“We have a number of goals and things I want to do for the next few years at least, anyhow. We want to convert how our tillable cropland is valued. We start using what is called the crop production index and start valuing our tillable land differently. There are a lot of things going on that I want to see us working on in the next few years, but it all takes time. We’ve got to redo some things with our lake shore and how we value that. So I don’t think there’s any shortage of goals that I could come up with,” stated Scheidecker.
“We are happy to have Kevin leading the Otter Tail County Assessor’s Office,” remarked OTC Commissioner Board Chair Betty Murphy. “His experience will lend itself to managing a qualified team of professionals who play an integral role in the county.”
OTC Auditor Wayne Stein commented on Scheidecker's new position by stating, “Kevin had an opportunity to work for a period of time with Doug Walvatne, the former county assessor, and Doug was very capable and very competent assessor and Kevin had an opportunity to work with him and to learn from him. I have no doubt that Kevin is fully competent and capable to move forward with that position in the capacity as county assessor for OTC.”
Scheidecker graduated from Perham High School. He later attended North Dakota State University and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in biology. In his previous work he was a science teacher, a soil and water conservation district employee and a watershed planner. He and his family live near Perham.