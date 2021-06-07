Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that Tyler Schepper joined the nonprofit economic development organization on May 17. Schepper serves as the administrative assistant with a focus on strategic fundraising.
Schepper is from Otter Tail County with roots in the Perham area. After college and experiencing larger Metro communities, he, like many others, rebounded back to Otter Tail County and landed in Fergus Falls.
Schepper said, “Deep down I always knew I’d find myself back in Otter Tail County, I just didn’t know where. I am so thankful for this opportunity to give back and help propel forward a community and area that has been a major influence in my life.”
With experience in fundraising, marketing, communications, customer relations, leadership and conflict management, he brings invaluable skills to each of the organizations’ four strategic goals: Business Development & Attraction, Marketing & Promotion, Organizational Sustainability, and Partnerships.
GFF Managing Director NeTia Bauman said, “With today’s labor market challenges we feel incredibly fortunate to bring someone with Tyler’s skill sets on board,” she continued, “He comes to us during an exciting time with new developments, successes and challenges to navigate, and he’s hit the ground running.
