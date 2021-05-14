Springboard for the Arts’ newest Hinge artist in residency is a sculptor and media artist from North Braddock, Pennsylvania. Lindsey Peck Scherloum’s overarching aim is to gather perspectives through storytelling by offering opportunities to make the world a better place through stories of others prompting action on the content, making their voices heard and understood by others.
Scherloum’s interest in art began as a child, though it was regularly undervalued as a potential career path. Regardless, the majority of her childhood was spent engaging in artistic endeavors. While transitioning to adulthood, she found herself hitchhiking around the country, meeting people and hearing stories.
“(I) learned how fascinated I was by the stories of ordinary folks living in different worlds from my own,” she explained.
With regular relocation a normality during that formative time of her life, the attachment of people to locations became a fascination that connected Scherloum to thinking about the environment and using art to explore how humans are a seamless part of the natural world. She uses her studies in creative nonfiction writing to understand story structure and apply narratives to her visual and experiential art practice.
Visiting her husband’s family in Otter Tail County for a number of years and working on a project on his family’s land, Scherloum was introduced to Springboard for the Arts through their suggestion to apply for a residency. Since doing so, she has attended the Rural Arts and Culture Summit and a number of virtual workshops hosted by the organization.
During her career development residency, Scherloum will be working on the third iteration of her original project — Truth Booth and Reconciliation Station.
“I’m really interested in the ways that art and participatory creative work can influence community-driven change in the social and environmental world,” shared Scherloum.
With the belief that humans are facing a number of major crises with the root being individuals and cultures largely disconnected from other life on this planet, both human and non-human alike, Scherloum’s goals are primarily to bridge those gaps.
Truth Booth and Reconciliation Station is a project that collects stories connected to topics that are important, but that aren’t granted space for discussion. The idea behind the project is to provide somewhere to openly share thoughts and see uncurated opinions and responses from many different people in order to determine whether patterns emerge that point toward larger systems influencing the feelings and actions of individuals. Also, the project aims to identify underlying ways in which humans are connected to each other rather than focus on division created by things such as politics and media.
The installation that Scherloum will be focusing on during her residency will focus on the connection of person to place, feelings of belonging in west-central Minnesota, as well as feelings of unwelcomeness. Scherloum will be roaming the area with audio recorders as well as the Truth Booth and Reconciliation Station, where anonymous testimony can be shared and read focusing on present and future. She plans to set up at various festivals, including Fergus Falls’ Summerfest, and in other public spaces throughout the county. Participation can also occur using direct contact with Scherloum through the email address: ContactTheTruthBooth@gmail.com.
Scherloum plans to continue her art practice in the area following her residency and is appreciative that the project is exposing her to new understandings of life and mindsets in rural Minnesota.
More information about Scherloum and her art practice can be found at her website — amapofus.com/bio.
