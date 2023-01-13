ALWAYS LEARNING

City of Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer will begin the 2023 Presidential Leadership Scholars program in their eighth annual class as the sole participant from Minnesota. 

 

Ben Schierer, mayor of Fergus Falls, has been named one of 60 scholars, and the only person from Minnesota, who will form the Presidential Leadership Scholars’ (PLS) eighth annual class.



