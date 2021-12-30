Scholarships are now available to help Minnesota organic fruit and vegetable growers participate in one-on-one farm business management guidance. Participants can work with instructors to improve their knowledge of accounting, budgeting, finance, tax management and business analysis. In addition to instructor visits, tools equip farmers with data to inform their decisions. The scholarship funds are available through the University of Minnesota in coordination with the farm business management program of Minnesota State’s Center for Northern Agriculture Excellence.
Annual costs are up to $2,000. Scholarships covering 25-50% of the costs are available. Scholarships also are available to farmers transitioning from conventional to organic operations. “Minnesota’s organic community is growing and we’re glad to help make these tools available to the full spectrum of organic farmers,” said Joleen Hadrich, University of Minnesota Extension agriculture (ag) economist and associate professor in applied economics.
Scholarship funds for organic fruit and vegetable growers continues the expansion of ag business management programming to Minnesota’s organic community. Nearly a quarter of Minnesota’s organic farmers concentrate on fruit and vegetables. Scholarships became available to organic livestock and row crop growers in 2019. Learn more about the organic benchmarking cost share program at z.umn.edu/organicscholarships or by contacting Hadrich at jhadrich@umn.edu or Gigi DiGiacomo, research fellow in the department of applied economics, at gigid@umn.edu. University of Minnesota Extension is an equal opportunity educator and employer.
