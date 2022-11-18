PROPOSED SCHOOL

The parcel of land directly in front of the iconic Kirkbride tower on the former Regional Treatment Center grounds may someday be part of a 15-acre area occupied by a new elementary school.

At the most recent Fergus Falls City Council Committee of the Whole meeting on Nov. 16, Fergus Falls Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Drake updated the council on the proposal and idea of building an elementary school on the former Regional Treatment Center Campus.



