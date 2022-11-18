At the most recent Fergus Falls City Council Committee of the Whole meeting on Nov. 16, Fergus Falls Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Drake updated the council on the proposal and idea of building an elementary school on the former Regional Treatment Center Campus.
“Basically, what we want to do is build a first through third grade elementary school. It would replace McKinley and Adams. Then Kindergarten would end up going in the northern half of the old Target building, now called Lincoln School," Drake explained. "In conjunction with that movement, fifth grade would be moved out of Kennedy Secondary School and Cleveland would become a fourth (and) fifth grade school, making Kennedy a sixth through 12 building. This will alleviate some space considerations and challenges we’ve had at Kennedy. It would make some sense for us for a number of reasons.”
Drake went on to mention that the two elementary school buildings, McKinley and Adams, were built in 1939. He said in a modern educational setting, kids have more space to maneuver around and kids don’t just sit in rows.
A letter of interest was received from the Fergus Falls School District regarding a proposed new elementary school to be built on approximately 15 acres located on two parcels located within Kirkbride Park on the former Regional Treatment Center campus at the Fergus Falls City Council Committee of the Whole meeting at the Oct. 12 meeting.
“We have some existing bonding with some existing projects in the district which are going to sunset soon, which is a good thing, in the fiscal year 2028, so we’re within sight of that," continued Drake. "It also affords an opportunity to improve our facilities where we can basically structure that debt and move forward where it’s not going to have an impact on our local taxpayers."
Drake stated that they chose the Kirkbride grounds because he believes it is a good central location that will be more accessible.
According to meeting notes, community development manager, Klara Beck, said the city has spoken to representatives from the State Historical Preservation Office (SHPO) about selling the land, building a new school and the potential impact on the National Registration of the campus. They cannot provide a definitive process for the city to follow and suggested working with the Department of Interior for the standards of a new building.
Fergus Falls City Administrator Andrew Bremseth spoke about the historic designation noting that up until 2016, only the building was on the National Register. The park land was added to the register at that time. Additional conversation is needed with SHPO to understand the impact on the historic registry and tax credits if the land is sold to the school district.
Bremseth further stated that the city had also been working with lobbyist Joel Carlson because the land was the result of state bond funds for both preservation and demolition projects.
According to current legislation, calls for any money from the land sale would revert back to the state, as the property must be sold at market rate. The lobbyist also stated to Bremseth that it is possible that legislation could be rewritten to override the market rate provision and allow the city to sell the property to the school for a nominal fee, thus saving the local taxpayers.
As for the space footprint that would be required for a building Drake stated to those in attendance that a K-3 structure would require 120,000 square feet, while a grades 1-3 building would need 105,000 square feet. The district is considering a 1-1/2 story building to reduce the footprint of the needed space.
Discussion about the proposal ranged from whether it would cause excessive traffic congestion, to which city engineer, Brian Yavarow, replied that the city and county have already done preliminary work to implement a roundabout in this area at an estimated cost of $3.5 million.
While Mayor Ben Schierer and others were initially reluctant about the Kirkbride ground being the appropriate location, the majority stated that they had changed their minds to supporting it as it would be used as a community asset. Schierer stated he believed the city, school and SHPO can work together for a positive solution as the elementary school project, in his opinion, is the best use of the property and it is the most likely catalyst to spur on further development.
There was resistance to the proposed idea from members of the public, as well as council member Scott Kvamme, that it may not make the existing Kirkbride structure as appealing to future development if the park land was taken away for the project.
Drake stated to the council in wrapping up the meeting that the district is currently consulting their architect to review the Department of Interior standards for a new building while considering other sites. It was decided that future discussions would take place with the district after the new year.