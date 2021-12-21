During the regularly scheduled school board meeting on Monday, the Fergus Falls school board passed the motion to certify the levy for taxes payable in 2022.
According to finance director Blake Stoltman, the tax rate levied by the school district will decrease in the year 2022, going from 30.98% to 27.17%.
Though property taxes for each individual residence and business vary due to other factors such as property value fluctuation, the overall tax rate in the school district portion of property taxes will decrease.
Stoltman mentioned that this could be “good news for people this year who will receive their property tax statements and be able to view the difference between last year and this year.”
There are three main reasons behind the decrease.
One reason is that the estimated student count for 2022 is less as compared to 2021.
Another factor driving the decrease is an adjustment to the lease levy.
“A couple years ago, the district planned to remodel the Heritage Building — previous ECFE/PreK building — and increased the lease levy amount to accommodate for it,” explained Stoltman. “This remodel project did not move forward because of the school board’s decision to instead buy and remodel the Target building. So essentially, the cost to invest in the Target building was less than investing in the Heritage Building, resulting in a lower levy.”
The third reason is that the district is seeing its overall debt decrease. The district is continuing to see their balances go down in regards to total debt owed, and as principal balances go down, interest goes down.
