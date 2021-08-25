School districts across the country are facing huge challenges with the start of the school year due to COVID-19, but there is one issue that could create widespread logistical and transportation issues with getting students to school. There is a bus driver shortage in many areas due to the pandemic.
Fortunately in Fergus Falls, it’s not a big issue yet. Ottertail Minn-Dakota Coaches vice president, Mike Clark said they are actively recruiting divers, and are in good shape for now. Many have undoubtedly seen the school bus parked by the new Lincoln School on College Way with the recruitment advertisement banner. Clark said they have been recruiting new drivers most of the summer.
Some districts, however, like one near Wasilla, Alaska, say they are experiencing a shortage of bus drivers due to COVID. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District said school will remain open, but the administration is cancelling regular education bus service for Palmer schools for a few days.
“Administration will look at cancelations in other areas throughout the week. More information will be provided by the end of tomorrow. Please note, all remaining routes may experience delays as substitute drivers will be driving new routes,” district officials there said.
According to the Associated Press, the shortage of bus drivers is complicating the start of a school year already besieged by the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19, contentious disagreement over masking requirements, and the challenge of catching up on educational ground lost as the pandemic raged last year. The delta variant has also prompted the CDC to recommend universal mask wearing in schools.
AP has also reported that the driver shortfall isn’t new, but a labor shortage across many sectors made worse by the pandemic’s lingering effects since about half the workforce is over 65 and more vulnerable to the virus, said Joanna McFarland, co-founder and CEO of school ride-service company HopSkipDrive, which tracks school bus issues.
