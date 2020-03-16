Due to the order by Gov. Tim Walz, area schools will be closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The closure will be in effect until March 30, with potential updates to follow.
These area schools will close after classes on the day listed:
Ashby - Tuesday, March 17
Battle Lake - Monday, March 16
Fergus Falls Public Schools - Monday, March 16
Henning - Tuesday, March 17
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy - Tuesday, March 17
Pelican Rapids - Tuesday, March 17
Rothsay - Tuesday, March 17
Underwood - Tuesday, March 17
West Central Area - Tuesday, March 17
