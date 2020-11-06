On Thursday, Nov. 5, Otter Tail County reached a 14-day case rate per 10,000 people of 50.7. While the Minnesota Department of Health says schools should take into account the number of confirmed positive cases, the number of people needing to quarantine and the level of flu or COVID-like illness in the school community and in each school building, their recommended policy options state that, once a county reaches 50 or more, schools should switch to distance learning for all students.
Fergus Falls Public Schools began the school year with a Tier 2 learning model, where all elementary students are in person and secondary students alternate between distance and in person. The district made its decision to begin the year at Tier 2 on Aug. 10 when the county 14-day case rate was around 6.21, even though Tier 1 is recommended for when case rates are below 9. “As case rates in Otter Tail County had continued to rise since mid-June and were predicted to continue on that trajectory the selection of Tier 2 made the most sense,” wrote Superintendent Jeff Drake in his Aug. 19 newsletter. “It is important to note that while we are starting out the school year in Tier 2, we will move in and out of the various tiers as the county case counts per 10,000 people fluctuate.”
As case rates have continued to climb at an average of 33.65% a week since the start of the school year, Fergus Falls Public Schools have stayed at Tier 2. On Oct. 23, the district had seen 10 cases since the start of the school year; in the two weeks since then, they’ve seen an additional 13 cases.
“The state guidelines have morphed over the months since they were first released in late July. At that time, I would have interpreted the case rate per 10,000 in each county as pretty hard and fast indicators of what tier you need to be in,” says Drake. Now the school district has a rapid regional response team, made up of Jeremy Kovash from Lakes Country Services Cooperative, two state epidemiologists, a state testing coordinator from the Minnesota Department of Health and a couple of Otter Tail County Public Health professionals.
“It’s not that we don’t look at the county case rates per 10,000, we still do, but we base our decision-making much more on what is happening in our local communities and, at least speaking strictly for Fergus Falls, we base much more of our decision making on what we’re seeing happening within our staff and students internally,” Drake says.
The rapid regional response team last met on Thursday, Nov. 6 where they discussed trends and rate of transmission. “Predefined metrics can be kind of handy, but as we saw from the initial metrics put out back in late July, early August, sometimes they’re too confining and you need to be able to have some flexibility and adjustability in your plan as well.”
In a survey sent out to teachers at Fergus Falls Public Schools and Underwood School District, most teachers said they felt relatively safe at school and that they felt students were relatively safe, although some said student mask wearing is a constant point of struggle and there’s no accounting for student behavior outside of school. Additionally, as one teacher pointed out, feeling safe is not the same as actually being safe.
This focus on language — feeling safe is not the same as being safe — is another concern for some teachers as districts continue to ask teachers and parents which tier they would “prefer,” instead of asking them which tier they think “should” be implemented.
Teachers are also feeling a significant amount of stress this year compared to previous years as they juggle teaching hybrid learners at school, hybrid learners in class and distance learners at home simultaneously.
This is the first year many teachers have had to deal with online learning, too. “We did offer a technology training day last summer, that was an introduction to various applications that can augment or be good resources to instruction in a distanced learning environment,” Drake says. “We also made available to teachers, at least, the opportunity to take some training that was offered specifically for distance instruction through the Minnesota Rural Education Association. The teachers continue to have opportunities to talk among their colleagues, at least, through their PLCs, through their department or grade level meetings, and then our technology department continues to put out tips and tricks as we continue to learn and grow in how to do this more and more effectively, it’s kind of a model where everyone supports each other.”
State standardized testing lies around the corner, too, with MCA exams in March. In a meeting with Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Education Commissioner Mary Ricker, Drake says, “Commissioner Ricker said that they are still looking into guidance on the standardized tests, but that state testing is tied to some federal expectations as well, so the state of Minnesota will need to get some guidance or clarification at the federal level to help determine what we’re able to adjust and what we’re not.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.