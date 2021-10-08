The recent announcement of a mask mandate for preschool through sixth-grade students in the Fergus Falls Public Schools system is sparking various concerns amongst community members.
The notice sent out to parents on Oct. 4 said that “COVID-19 continues to be a significant issue” within the school district. The pace of positive COVID cases is well above the rate at which it was at this time last year and has been causing staffing issues within the district, making it “difficult, if not impossible, to provide the level of support that meets our standards and expectations,” and that “our current mitigation strategies are not enough.”
Sarah Brunn, BSN, RN and the enterprise infection prevention coordinator at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls affirmed that case counts are rising, “Otter Tail County has had a 31% increase in new cases daily over the past two weeks.”
The decision was made after a meeting involving Superintendent Jeff Drake and Otter Tail County Public Health, along with an epidemiologist from the Minnesota Department of Health. “The board, for the last two years, has given the superintendent, myself, the ability to make decisions in response to the circumstances that we’re seeing in the school district," Drake explained. "Ultimately, (decisions) are not made in some kind of a vacuum."
The mandate will go into effect on Monday and will be in effect until Oct. 25. The mandate will be reassessed at that time.
Dr. Naomi Schmid, chief medical officer at Lake Region Healthcare stated that she supports Drake’s decision, “Over the last few months, as the delta variant has spread through the area, there have been increased rates of illness, hospitalizations and deaths right here in our community,” she said. “Vaccines and masking are two proven measures to protect people from becoming seriously ill themselves or infecting a loved one.”
Shortly after the announcement of the mask mandate, a Facebook group called “Fergus Falls PreK-6 Parents Against Masks” was formed. Local parents and community members began posting their thoughts and questions about the mask mandate within the Facebook group.
One of the main concerns parents have is that they believe masking should be a personal decision made by parents and families, not by the school board. Dannielle Elliott, a member of the Facebook group who opposes the mandate, believes the school board may not be representing what the majority of parents want. She raised the idea of polling parents and asking them if they support or don’t support a mask mandate. “We want the school board to represent the people that have voted for them, and it’s their job to represent the majority,” she explained.
Drake said that the mask mandate was a tough decision and explained that he believes in personal choice but that the spread of COVID-19 is affecting everybody.
“The district doesn’t have the luxury of looking at the individual wants and wishes of each family and saying, ‘You just do whatever makes you comfortable.’ Because the child in the seat to the left and to the right and to the front and to the back has rights for a safe school environment as well. So, how do you blend all of that together in a district-wide response? And what is our obligation to the district’s children as a whole versus where do parents have individual rights for their children? This is not an easy question … does the staff have the right to come into a working environment that has taken what steps it can to try to maintain their health and safety as well? I would argue we have an obligation to do that,” said Drake.
Another parent from the Facebook group fears that once the mandate goes into effect, it won’t end. “When will this end?” she asked about the mandate, “I believe in personal choice. Especially when it comes to my children.”
Other parents raised questions as to the effectiveness of masks and why the mandate was only for younger students. They also raised concerns about the perceived dangers of masks and some parents suggested the school board was bribed into ordering a mask mandate.
To address some of these concerns, Brunn described the basic purpose of mask wearing.
“The SARS-CoV-2 virus is primarily contained in droplets that come out of our mouths and noses when we breathe, talk, sing, cough, etc. The masks help catch those droplets, preventing them from entering the airway of others,” she explained.
Additionally, she added, “It is not unhealthy to wear a mask for an extended period of time. Masks have been used for prolonged periods of time in many different fields for many years — think of operating rooms and those who work with chemicals.”
She also addressed the worry from some parents that masks might increase the level of carbon dioxide breathed in by the wearer.
“This is not a risk,” she stated. “Carbon dioxide is a gas that moves freely in and out of masks. Masks only collect larger particles like droplets.”
Drake said that the main goal behind the mask mandate is to stop the spread of the virus and keep kids in school.
“The outcome we’re looking for is that we can have safer students, staff, families, community ... and stay in in-person learning. On the educational side, remaining in in-person learning is huge.”
He added that the reasoning behind requiring only preschool through sixth-grade students is that students under the age of 12 are ineligible for a vaccine and they require more parental care and guidance if they have to stay home from school.
“Now you’re talking about (parents/caretakers) who have to take time away from work. That age student has to be supported much more by the parent on the instructional side than our older kids,” he explained.
Drake was adamant that the funds granted to the school for COVID relief were not given to the school with any stipulation of implementing a mask mandate. “(The funds) have nothing to do with whether we require students to wear masks or not,” he said. “The funds are primarily to be used for supporting students with any learning needs that have been impacted over the last 18 months due to COVID; augmenting summer school, augmenting tutoring opportunities, those kinds of things.”
Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and personal choice are at the forefront of the community right now and are being considered. Drake says that he knows that masks are controversial and that he personally doesn’t care for them, “but they’re a better option than distance learning."
Brunn argues that masks are not political or controversial, but that it's "just common sense to take care of people."
The mandate goes into effect on Monday, and Drake says that no student will be disciplined for not wearing a mask, “We’re asking for the public’s cooperation for something that we feel is a necessary step right now to keep kids in in-person learning,” he explained. “But I don’t believe in disciplining kids for the decisions of their parents.”
Concerned community members and members of the “Fergus Falls PreK-6 Parents Against Masks” Facebook group are planning to attend Monday's school board meeting at the Kennedy Secondary School auditorium. There will be a public comment session following the regularly scheduled meeting at the start of the board's work session in which the public can address the school board.
