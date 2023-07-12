SCR Solutions, located at 1007 North Tower Road, in Fergus Falls, has broken ground for an expansion to their existing manufacturing facility. This expansion will result in an additional 10,000 square foot facility and create several new jobs over the certification period. The owners anticipate the new expansion to be operational by December of 2023.
Owner Marc Sikkink said, “SCR Solutions focuses on safe, clean, reliable support for food processing facilities. Our region is nationally recognized for manufacturing this type of equipment and we’re excited to bring more of this to Fergus Falls. Greater Fergus Falls, the City of Fergus Falls, and the Chamber Of Commerce all have resources and are strong supporters of making this possible.” He continued, “I’d also like to thank Bremer Bank, Clarity Business Consulting and Pinnacle Coaching for helping put the pieces in place. We’ve been fortunate to generate significant growth in the last few years and this project should allow us to continue that pattern for years to come”.
Greater Fergus Falls provided technical assistance for a MN DEED Job Creation Fund grant for SCR Solutions. Sikkink received funds through the New Market Tax Credit program at Bremer Bank for the construction and building financing of SCR’s building remodel/expansion. More is available by contacting Chad Landmann at 218-998-6603.
GFF Executive Director Ryan Tungseth said, “It’s always exciting for us to see local businesses succeed. We were happy to play a role in SCR Solutions continued growth and are happy they chose to invest in Fergus Falls for years to come.”
