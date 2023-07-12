Bigger and better

SCR Solutions has broken ground for a 10,000 square foot expansion to their location on North Tower Road, Fergus Falls. 

 Submitted

SCR Solutions, located at 1007 North Tower Road, in Fergus Falls, has broken ground for an expansion to their existing manufacturing facility. This expansion will result in an additional 10,000 square foot facility and create several new jobs over the certification period. The owners anticipate the new expansion to be operational by December of 2023.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?