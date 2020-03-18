While no cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been reported in Otter Tail County yet, Lake Region Healthcare (LRHC) has been following Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) guidelines to determine who qualifies for testing.
According to a Tuesday, March 17 update from MDH, there is a national shortage of test reagents and supplies. For this reason, not everyone showing symptoms will be tested for COVID-19. Determining whether a patient should be tested is up to clinicians’ discretion, though current patient screening procedures recommended by MDH includes considering whether or not the patient has traveled to an area in the last 14 days that currently has Level 2 or 3 CDC travel notice and whether or not the patient has had close contact with a confirmed case patient. Clinicians at LRHC are first running influenza tests and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) tests before running COVID-19 tests, per MDH recommendations.
Katie Johnson, VP of marketing and communications for LRHC, says, “We have a triage process for determining who should be tested. Patients are asked to call us before arriving at our facility if they have COVID-19 symptoms. Trained nurses are taking these calls and are following a process to determine which individuals are at highest risk for illness and meet criteria for testing.”
The test itself includes a swab of deep inside the nose or throat which is sent for testing at the MDH Public Health lab or a commercial lab. How quickly results come back depends on the volume of tests being run at the lab. Johnson says it generally takes one to three days, but MDH says results may not be available for up to seven days.
If the COVID-19 test is done through MDH, there is no cost to patients. Since LRHC does its own influenza and RSV testing before sending the COVID-19 tests, those two tests will incur normal lab charges. “If the volume of tests exceeds the capacity at the MDH Public Health Lab, there may be potential charges for sending the COVID-19 test to a commercial lab for analysis, but actual potential cost in that scenario is unknown at this time,” says Johnson.
MDH has warned they have a very limited supply of testing materials and, “four major commercial laboratories offering testing may also be out of reagents.”
As for caring for potential COVID-19 patients, the United States is facing a shortage of ventilators. Since the virus affects the lungs, ventilators are a necessary piece of equipment, helping affected patients for whom COVID-19 has compromised their ability to breathe. “The ventilators in our facility are sufficient only to manage patients within our ICCU,” says Johnson.
Wait times at the ER and walk-in clinic have been variable so it’s difficult for Johnson to say how long a patient should expect to wait, but LRHC is offering drive-thru testing for individuals who qualify for testing once they’ve completed the telephone triage process.
According to numbers released by MDH, there are currently 77 positive tests in Minnesota as of Wednesday, March 18, affecting 16 counties. According to numbers from the North Dakota Department of Health, North Dakota has five cases with one in Cass County.
