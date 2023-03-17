CHARGED

Three defendants charged in major Elbow Lake bust. From left to right, Michael Mardelle Buck, 63, Scot Bennett Ellingson, 52 and Jennifer Ann Fisher, 54.

 Submitted

Three Elbow Lake residents were arrested in a major drug bust that took place on Mar. 15.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?