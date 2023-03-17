Three Elbow Lake residents were arrested in a major drug bust that took place on Mar. 15.
Grant County Sheriff Jon F. Combs said deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, agents with the West Central Minnesota Violent Crimes and Drug Task Force and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension executed a search warrant at 914 2nd Street Southeast, in Elbow Lake. Found inside the home was over 100 grams of methamphetamine, a marijuana grow operation to also include a psilocybin mushroom grow operation, numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia, a firearm and ammunition.
Those arrested included Michael Mardelle Buck, 63, Scot Bennett Ellingson, 52, and Jennifer Ann Fisher, 54.
According to court records, on Mar. 7, the sheriff’s office arranged a trash pull from the Michael Buck residence at which time law enforcement found papers containing the names Buck, Ellingson and Fisher, along with a broken pen tube and a small piece of used tape or crumpled plastic that both field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Court records indicate with that evidence in hand, on Mar. 15, at approximately 11:18 a.m., law enforcement executed a search warrant at Buck’s residence. Buck answered the door and was arrested. Ellingson was also in the residence and was arrested, as was Fisher and several other individuals.
During the search, law enforcement observed what appeared to be cannabis plants growing in five-gallon buckets in the utility room in the basement. In the garage, law enforcement found multiple pieces of tubing with white residue, a bowl of what appeared to be raw marijuana, four bags of what appeared to be raw marijuana, along with various items of paraphernalia.
Court records also say that on Ellingson’s person, law enforcement found a semi-clear crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 28 grams.
A clear glass smoking pipe with white residue was located in a nightstand next to a bed where Fisher had been sleeping. She admitted to law enforcement that she had been sleeping in that bedroom and her purse was on the bed. Another clear glass smoking pipe with white residue was located on the other side of the bed, which field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Buck was charged with multiple felonies including two first degree controlled substance crime, one second degree controlled substance crime and felon in possession of a firearm. Ellingson was charged with a felony second degree controlled substance crime, while Fisher was charged with gross misdemeanor fifth degree controlled substance charges.
All three made their first court appearances on Mar. 17 in Grant County District Court.