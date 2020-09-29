With debate season in full swing, voters are getting to know candidates through their thoughts and words. Locally, Otter Tail County Community Debate: Night 2, will continue to help inform voters as the second of three debates will kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Fergus Falls Daily Journal, KBRF and PEG Access television will again be showcasing a local debate, this time, it will be those running for Ward 2 and 3 of the Fergus Falls City Council, as well as the Fergus Falls mayoral race. Although the debates cannot be attended by the public, the Daily Journal will offer a livestream through their Facebook page, KBRF AM 1250 will broadcast live through the radio and PEG Access will also have a live broadcast of the event.
Leading off at 7 p.m. will be the candidates in Ward 2 — incumbent Tom Rufer and write-in candidate Mark Leighton. Shortly thereafter, Ward 3 candidates will take the stage to hear from candidates including incumbent Brent Thompson, Victoria McWane-Creek and write-in candidate Al Kremeier.
To close out the evening, the Fergus Falls mayoral debate will feature incumbent Ben Schierer, John Strauch and write-in candidate Mike Mortenson.
The debate will again be moderated by R.C. Drews with help from Daily Journal Media staff.
