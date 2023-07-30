Fergus Falls graduate, Michael Aasness will have his artwork on display in Morris now through Sept. 9. His second solo exhibit, “From Here to There - Artwork by Michael Aasness” will be available for viewing at the Prairie Renaissance Cultural Alliance gallery.
Aasness, the six-12th grade Art Instructor at the Sioux Valley School District in Volga, S.D., is following up on his first exhibit from earlier this year, “Looking Back / Moving Forward." The first exhibit was on display at the Waseca Art Center. Aasness said of the exhibit, “I seek to explore representational artwork in relation to the world around me and how it translates onto the two-dimensional plane. In addition to memories, moments and found imagery, the compositions encompass various images portrayed around me, which inspire the concepts.”
After graduating high school, Aasness continued his education at South Dakota State University. He received his bachelor’s degree in 2017 and took a teaching position in Volga. Aasness was named Teacher of the Year for Sioux Valley School District in 2020-2021. He has also been nominated for South Dakota Art Educator of the Year.
Over the past two years, Aasness has shown his work in four exhibitions and two solo exhibitions. His new display includes 12 artwork pieces using acrylic, gouache, and mixed media. Aasness is encouraged with the supportive people in his life: "I feel very thankful and blessed to be able to teach art and give back the way my teachers and coaches have who inspired me. I am thankful for this opportunity to exhibit my artwork and share this with the community."
Gallery hours are Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
