Aasness portrait

A self portrait of artist Michael Aasness.

 Submitted

Fergus Falls graduate, Michael Aasness will have his artwork on display in Morris now through Sept. 9. His second solo exhibit, “From Here to There - Artwork by Michael Aasness” will be available for viewing at the Prairie Renaissance Cultural Alliance gallery.



