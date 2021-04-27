On June 28, Security State Bank of Fergus Falls, Granite Falls Bank and F&M Bank Minnesota (Clarkfield and Olivia locations) will become one organization, pending regulatory approval. These banks have the same family ownership and all operate in a similar way as independent community banks. The merger of these affiliated banks requires they all use the same name, which will be FM BANK.
“We are excited to announce the merger of Security State Bank of Fergus Falls, Granite Falls Bank, and F&M Bank Minnesota! This is a significant step forward for the benefit of our customers and the bank,” CEO Steve Lindholm said.
Their motto for this merger is “Same People, Same Family Ownership, Same Local Decision Making.”
Although the name is changing, the same people and family ownership team will deliver the same banking experience. The goal of the merger is to focus more time and resources on customers and the communities they serve. This is what they feel is their most important and rewarding mission.
“We are three banks with four locations. There is a long list of quarterly, semiannual and annual reports we produce as well as audits and examinations which are all done in triplicate. A significant reduction in our regulatory reporting burden will provide more time for customers and more time to offer new and better services without changing our priorities of relationship banking, community involvement, and providing value,” continued Lindholm.
The name FM BANK is a salute to their history which began when Lindholms purchased Farmers and Merchants State Bank of Clarkfield many years ago, commonly referred to as F&M. While the F in the name is intended to be seen as focusing on Agriculture (F as in farmers) and the M as focusing on local community businesses (M as in merchants), it can also be seen more broadly considering the many consumer products offered such as home loans and consumer accounts.
Security State Bank enjoys serving the Fergus Falls community and surrounding area, has done so for more than six decades, and looks forward to doing so as FM BANK in the future. It is currently, and will continue to be one of the few independently owned community banks in the area.
Customers can expect to receive more communications from the bank in the upcoming weeks. The bank’s focus is to make the transition as smooth as possible. They also plan to update their website and Facebook page with information pertaining to the merger, and encourage customers to call or stop in with questions they may have.
“We expect a seamless transition with minimal change for customers. As stated in our motto for the merger, customers can look forward to working with the same great people and experiencing the value of local decision making,” John Blume, president of Security State Bank of Fergus Falls said.
