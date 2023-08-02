It’s an effort that is just starting to come together that will involve healthcare organizations and local concerned individuals.
Otter Tail County is in the process of inviting community members and stakeholders to apply to the Opioid Settlement Advisory Council.
The council will be a multi-sector group that will advise the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners on how to spend the opioid settlement funds awarded.
Kristi Goos, assistant director in public health, said they’re hoping to get a very diverse public/private sector group of individuals from around the county.
“We’ll be reviewing those applicants as they come in, in the hopes of getting a large enough advisory group to bring back to the county commissioners that we feel will represent the focus of the settlement funds and the planning to move forward,” said Goos.
Goos said while the exact number of individuals is not set in stone, they would like to see a diverse group of people.
“We have a goal of at least 20 to 40 individuals that would come forward from that group and the hope is that we would find a well represented community collaborative group of stakeholders that we could work with to form the advisory committee,” added Goos.
In August 2021, the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General joined a $26 billion multi-state settlement agreement involving opioid distributors and manufacturers. Counties and cities will receive a portion of this funding over 18 years.
According to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, from distributors and Johnson & Johnson, OTC is anticipated $1.8 million with a second wave settlement in the amount of $1.4 million
Lake Region Healthcare's chief nurse officer and vice president of patient care, Roberta Young, MSN, RN, CENP, states that they did get information about the council and have sent two applications into the county for two of their staff members to take part on the council. LRH has also reached out to other counties to be part of their response in their wide service area that provide.
The council will be tasked with supporting the process and implementation of a community assessment and supporting OTC in identifying areas of strength and needs related to opioids and substance use.
In the process of determining the best areas to receive the funding the council will also develop a baseline understanding about the current substance use environment and data trends in OTC and the assessment in hand and data, is expected to make recommendations about leveraging and disbursing funds received by the county.
Involved organizations and individuals will also give their feedback and provide insight at regular meetings. It is planned that the advisory council will meet every one to two months. The first meeting will be held on Aug. 30.
Those interested should apply on the Otter Tail County Opioid Settlement Funds webpage at: bit.ly/OTCOpioidSettlementFunds.
More information about the settlements can be found at ag.state.mn.us/opioids.