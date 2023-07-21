Yoga retreat

Participants had the chance to try zip lining, practice yoga, and take classes.

 Submitted

Victoria McWane-Creek, founder of Organization 4 Full Participation, was awarded a $10,000 Power Grant and used it to participate in a Black Women Healing Retreat in Costa Rica in May. The grant was provided by the Black Collective Foundation and was designed to support the work of community builders, pertaining to leadership and holistic wellbeing.



