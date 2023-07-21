Victoria McWane-Creek, founder of Organization 4 Full Participation, was awarded a $10,000 Power Grant and used it to participate in a Black Women Healing Retreat in Costa Rica in May. The grant was provided by the Black Collective Foundation and was designed to support the work of community builders, pertaining to leadership and holistic wellbeing.
“The Black Women's Healing Retreat was everything I could have imagined and more!” said McWane-Creek. “There were 30 of us from all over the United States who came together as strangers and left as family - that was amazing.”
The retreat is the first of its kind offered exclusively to black women with the goal of gaining personal and spiritual growth. McWane-Creek had never traveled internationally and said this was the perfect place and time to experience it.
“That time I spent in Costa Rica has positioned me to be even more effective in both my personal and professional life and I am forever grateful to the Black Collective Foundation for providing the Power Grant that allowed me to take the time I needed to focus on my health and well-being,” she explained. “The work I do at Organization 4 Full Participation requires that I am able to stay present and engaged in the moment, that is, if I am going to serve our clients well and enable them to accomplish their goals.”
Saying she was deeply moved by the classes, McWane-Creek especially enjoyed the Indigenous cooking class when the participants were invited into the home of an Indigenous family who taught them to prepare a traditional Costa Rican meal served in banana leaves. The medicinal herb class and engaging in restorative and healing yoga daily were a phenomenal experience for her to have.
The classes offered helped her remember how important it is to take care of yourself before you can help others. One of the most enjoyable aspects for her was: “Taking a soft and gentle approach to living life and allowing myself to live, work and play at a different pace.”
With all of the growing and learning, it has still taken time to absorb all of it.
“What I am continuing to process as a result of participating in the retreat is trusting in myself enough to know, and do, what needs to be done - even when there is no example before me that I can follow,” she said.
During a zip lining activity, she ended up being the first to step off the platform. Being able to do it without second guessing herself and trusting that she was capable of completing the task without someone going before her to set an example, was something she had been pursuing.
“That is something that I have been actively practicing and working on during these past few years and zip lining brought that personal and professional truth into bright relief.”
She was also able to reinforce that she can do hard things that are unfamiliar: “Other things that are still quite moving for me are the graciousness with which we were welcomed into people's homes, successfully communicating across cultures and languages, and being able to successfully resist the urge to 'mother' the younger women - I was there to heal myself so that I can be fully present in my life, and in order to do that I had to evolve my habitual way of being so that I could focus on myself.”
This retreat was the first time that McWane-Creek found herself as the eldest in a given space. She remained focused on her own healing and growth to get the most out of the retreat.
“When I first booked the retreat, I thought I knew what I was trying to heal from, yet during the retreat what confronted me as needing to heal and be grieved turned out to be something completely different,” she said. “I also learned that I can focus on me and my individuality without being individualistic in my approach to community.”
