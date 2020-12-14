A New Hope trucker suffered nonlife-threatening injuries Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. near Fergus Falls when his 2000 Freightliner rolled into a southbound ditch on Interstate 94.
Abdulsalam Dakane Mohamud, 55, of New Hope was near Mile Marker 51 northwest of Fergus Falls when he had to swerve to avoid a collision with a merging vehicle.
The pavement at the time of the accident was wet, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Mohamud was transported to Lake Region Healthcare. He had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. His air bag did not deploy.
Assisting the State Patrol at the accident site was the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the Fergus Falls Fire Department and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
It was originally believed the driver might be trapped inside the cab of his semi but according to Fergus Falls assistant fire chief Tony Neville, Mohamud was outside of his tractor shortly after the accident while the fire department was still en route to the scene.
Because of wind and blowing snow, Neville said Fergus firemen were on the scene for approximately three hours while the semi, which had ended up on its side, was righted and removed from the ditch.
The semi-truck was pulling a Marvin Windows trailer.
