Rural businesses are now facing permanent closure while waiting for the governor's decision to fully reopen the state.
Many rural business owners have stated they can no longer wait for this decision. A few have announced they will reopen, with safety precautions in place, before June 1. Some business owners, including Kris Schiffler, owner of Shady’s Hometown Tavern in Albany, have been threatened with a fine of $25,000 a day or imprisonment by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison if they follow through with their plans. Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake) made the below statement following the attempted reopening by Schiffler on Monday –
"I joined other elected officials who stopped by to show their support and solidarity. We wanted to stand up for the rights and freedoms this country was built upon, as every elected official swears to uphold our constitutional rights when we take the oath of office. It's extremely disappointing to see the Attorney General, who is supposed to be the defender of constitutional rights, threatening to destroy local business owners for trying to earn a living. I enjoyed meeting with some of the business partners at Shady’s to hear their story, which is repeated throughout Minnesota.
“We are looking at an entire state full of people who no longer have jobs. They are falling into grave concern or depression and have no hope for their life's work, all while our Executive Branch threatens to drown them in fines and legal fees.
“Hubert Humphrey once said, ‘the impersonal hand of government cannot replace the helping hand of a neighbor.’ The executive branch is showing their hand now. Everyone wants to stay safe and care for their neighbors. Minnesotans are capable of evaluating this responsibility, while safely reopening small businesses. Every customer should be free to decide to stay at home or walk in as they choose.”
